Trade Eramet SA - ERA CFD

About Eramet SA

Eramet SA is a France-based integrated mining and metallurgical company. The Company’s activities are spread across three business divisions: Nickel, which specializes in production of nickel ore in New Caledonia (mining), processing of ore to produce ferronickel, high-purity nickel, production of chemical derivatives of nickel and the manufacture of tungsten carbide and cobalt powders; Manganese, which is engaged in the production of manganese ore and sinter, processing of ore to produce manganese alloys, production of high-purity chrome and hardeners for aluminum production, collection and recycling of catalysts used by oil refineries, extraction and upgrading of metal content; and Alloys, which specializes in the production of closed-die forged parts in titanium, aluminum, steels and nickel-based alloys on high-power presses, production of high-speed steels, special high-performance steels, nickel-based alloys and tool steels, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Eramet SA revenues increased 31% to EUR3.67B. Net income before extraordinary items totaled EUR724M vs. loss of EUR159M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net Income reflects Impairment of Intangibles excl Goodwill decrease from EUR209M (expense) to EUR117M (income).

Equity composition

FY'04 financials are RES for the change in GAAP. 05/2010, Stock Dividend, 0.007849 new share for every 1 share held.