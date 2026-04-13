Trade Endesa, S.A. - ELE CFD

About Endesa SA

Endesa SA is a Spain-based holding company engaged in the business of electricity and gas generation, distribution, and sale, as well as related services. Its segments include Generation, along with Supply; Distribution, and Structure, including the balances and transactions of holding companies and financing companies. It is engaged in electricity business in its industrial and commercial areas. It is also engaged in the exploitation of primary energy resources; the provision of industrial services, particularly in the areas of telecommunications, water and gas, and investing in other companies. It generates, distributes and sells electricity mainly in Spain and Portugal. It also supplies electricity and gas to other European markets, in particular Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands, from its platform in Spain and Portugal. It is engaged in supplying value added services and products to customers. It distributes electricity to the consumption points.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Endesa SA revenues increased 23% to EUR20.9B. Net income increased 3% to EUR1.44B. Revenues reflect Spanish & Portuguese Generation segment increase of 22% to EUR18.5B, Spain segment increase of 17% to EUR17.95B, United Kingdom segment increase from EUR29M to EUR293M, Other segment increase from EUR101M to EUR350M.

Equity composition

10/2014, Stock Dividend, Factor: 1.3919