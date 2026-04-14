Trade Ebara Corporation - 6361 CFD

About EBARA CORPORATION

EBARA Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the wind and hydro energy business, the environmental plant business, as well as the precision and electronic business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Wind and Hydro Energy segment is engaged in the manufacture, sale, operation and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, refrigeration equipment and blowers. The Environmental Plants segment is engaged in the engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of municipal waste incineration plants, industrial waste incineration plants and water treatment plants. The Precision and Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacture, sale and maintenance of vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) equipment, plating equipment and exhaust gas treatment equipment. The Company is also engaged in the provision of business support services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, EBARA CORPORATION revenues increased 15% to Y603.21B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 80% to Y43.62B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Other income increase from Y931M to Y4.13B (income), Other expenses decrease of 32% to Y847M (expense).

Equity composition

FY'94-'02 all WAS were estimated. FY'04-'06,'08 Q1&Q3 WAS and O/S were estimated. FY'11 DWAS was estimated.