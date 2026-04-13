Trade Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. - DYN CFD

About Dyne Therapeutics Inc

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is building a muscle disease company. The Company is focused on advancing therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. It is utilizing its FORCE platform to overcome the limitations of muscle tissue delivery and oligonucleotide therapeutics for muscle diseases. Its FORCE platform therapeutics consist of an oligonucleotide payload that it has designed to target the genetic basis of the disease. With its FORCE platform, it has the flexibility to deploy different types of oligonucleotide payloads with specific mechanisms of action that modify target functions. Using its FORCE platform, the Company is assembling a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including its lead programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy (FSHD). Its therapeutics consist of three components: a Fab, a clinically validated linker, and an oligonucleotide payload that it attaches to its Fab using the linker.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Dyne Therapeutics Inc revenues was not reported. Net loss increased from $59.4M to $149.3M. Higher net loss reflects Research and de increase from $35.4M to $97.8M (expense), Labor & Related Expenses in R&D increase from $7.1M to $16.2M (expense), Stock-based Compensation in SGA increase from $3.9M to $10.2M (expense).