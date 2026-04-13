Trade CSX Corp - CSX CFD

About CSX Corporation

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It categorizes its products into primary lines of business such as merchandise, intermodal and coal. Its intermodal business links customers to railroads through trucks and terminals. Its merchandise business consists of shipments in markets, such as agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, metals and equipment, and fertilizers. It transports domestic coal, coke and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers and industrial plants, as well as export coal to deep-water port facilities. Its principal operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, Inc., provides an important link to the transportation supply chain through its route-mile rail.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, CSX Corporation revenues increased 18% to $12.52B. Net income increased 37% to $3.78B. Revenues reflect Coal segment increase of 28% to $1.79B, Intermodal segment increase of 20% to $2.04B. Net income benefited from Debt Repurchase Expense decrease from $48M (expense) to $0K, Interest Expense decrease of 4% to $722M (expense). Dividend per share increased from $0.35 to $0.37.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 07/11, 600M auth., 1,095,281,506 o/s.Insiders & Strategic holders own 0.41%. PO 10/83, 11M shs.@ $24.25 by Salomon Brothers. 08/06, 12/95, 2-for-1 stock splits. 06/11, 3-for-1 stock split.