HomeMarketsSharesCSX Corp

Trade CSX Corp - CSX CFD

42.2+0.02%
The chart shows the CSX stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 42.2, a high of 42.18, and a low of 41.91.
Sell

42.09

Buy

42.2

0.11
Low: 41.91High: 42.18
Sellers:
9.09091%
Buyers:
90.9091%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021457 %
(-$4.29)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02146%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000765 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00076%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close42.18
Open42.14
1-Year Change50.77%
Day's Range41.91 - 42.18

Trade CSX Corp - CSX CFD

About CSX Corporation

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It categorizes its products into primary lines of business such as merchandise, intermodal and coal. Its intermodal business links customers to railroads through trucks and terminals. Its merchandise business consists of shipments in markets, such as agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, metals and equipment, and fertilizers. It transports domestic coal, coke and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers and industrial plants, as well as export coal to deep-water port facilities. Its principal operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, Inc., provides an important link to the transportation supply chain through its route-mile rail.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, CSX Corporation revenues increased 18% to $12.52B. Net income increased 37% to $3.78B. Revenues reflect Coal segment increase of 28% to $1.79B, Intermodal segment increase of 20% to $2.04B. Net income benefited from Debt Repurchase Expense decrease from $48M (expense) to $0K, Interest Expense decrease of 4% to $722M (expense). Dividend per share increased from $0.35 to $0.37.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 07/11, 600M auth., 1,095,281,506 o/s.Insiders & Strategic holders own 0.41%. PO 10/83, 11M shs.@ $24.25 by Salomon Brothers. 08/06, 12/95, 2-for-1 stock splits. 06/11, 3-for-1 stock split.

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