Trade City Of London Investment Trust - CTY CFD
About City of London Investment Trust plc
The City of London Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed end investment company. The Company's objective is to provide long-term growth in income and capital, principally by investment in equities listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company seeks to invest in equities and in debt securities, such as convertibles, corporate bonds or government debt. The Company intends to provide long-term growth in income and capital, principally by investment in United Kingdom equities, with a bias towards large, multinational companies. Janus Henderson Group plc acts as the company's investment manager.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the six months ended 31 December 2021, City of London Investment Trust plc revenues increased 22% to £123.4M. Net income increased 24% to £117.6M. Revenues reflect Dividend Income - Investment increase of 18% to £81.2M, Net Loss - Fin. Instruments Fair Value increase of 30% to £42.1M. Dividend per share remained flat at £0.10. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from £0.23 to £0.26.