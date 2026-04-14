Trade Chiyoda Corporation - 6366 CFD

About Chiyoda Corp

Chiyoda Corporation is a Japan-based company engaged in the integrated engineering business. The Engineering segment is engaged in the planning of various industrial and consumer facilities, as well as pollution control, environment improvement and disaster prevention facilities. This segment is also engaged in the design, procurement and installation of related devices and equipment, civil engineering and construction works, electrical works, instrument and pipe works, trial operation, as well as other related businesses. The other segment is engaged in the provision of travel services, air transportation services, consultation services on finance, accounting and tax, employee detachment and investigation, as well as the provision of education training and reemployment services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Chiyoda Corp revenues decreased 11% to Y217.1B. Net loss applicable to common stockholders totaled Y15.23B vs. income of Y4.89B. Revenues reflect a decrease in demand for the Company's products and services due to unfavorable market conditions. Net loss reflects NOP Interest Income decrease of 72% to Y201M (income), NOP Other Non-Op. Income decrease of 35% to Y143M (income).

Equity composition

FY'94-02 WAS were estimated. 1/17/01, 1-for-2 reverse stock split. FY'01 WAS was O/S to adjust reverse stock split. FY'06-07 1Q&3Q's WAS & o/s were estimated. FY'08 Q1&Q3 DWAS was estimated, O/S=WAS.