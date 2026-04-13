Trade Cardinal Health - CAH CFD

About Cardinal Health Inc

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals; and repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources and distributes a range of medical, surgical and laboratory products, which are sold in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and other markets. This segment also distributes a range of national brand products and provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals and other healthcare providers.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 31 December 2021, Cardinal Health Inc revenues increased 11% to $89.43B. Net income decreased 15% to $320M. Revenues reflect Pharmaceutical segment increase of 12% to $81.2B, United States segment increase of 11% to $87.22B. Net income was offset by Medical segment income decrease of 63% to $173M, Corporate segment loss increase of 7% to $1.54B. Dividend per share increased from $0.97 to $1.47.

Equity composition

Common no Par, 3/11, 755M auth., 363,600,000 issd., less 13,300,000 in Treas. @ $487.2M. Insiders & Strategic holders own 0.10%. IPO:9/94, 7M shs @ $39 by Smith Barney. *FY'97 -'99 fncls & '98-'99 Q rest'd for merger with Scherer(8/98),llegiance (3/99), PSI(5/99), & ALP (9/99).