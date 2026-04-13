Trade Cameco Corporation - CCOca CFD

About Cameco Corp

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company’s operating segments include uranium and full services. The uranium segment involves the exploration for mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The fuel services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate, and the purchase and sale of conversion services. Its uranium operations Cigar Lake and Inkai. The Millennium project is approximately 35 kilometers north of Cameco's Key Lake operation. The Yeelirrie deposit is located approximately 650 kilometers northeast of Perth and approximately 750 kilometers south of its Kintyre project. The Kintyre project land is located at the western edge of the Great Sandy Desert in the East Pilbara region of Australia.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Cameco Corp revenues decreased 18% to C$1.47B. Net loss increased 93% to C$102.6M. Revenues reflect Uranium segment decrease of 25% to C$1.05B, United States segment decrease of 35% to C$770.3M. Higher net loss reflects Gain on derivatives decrease of 66% to C$12.5M (income), Government assistance(a) decrease of 43% to C$21.2M (income). Dividend per share remained flat at C$0.08.

Equity composition

12/04, 3-for-1 stock split. 02/06, 2-for-1 stock split.