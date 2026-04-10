Trade Bureau Veritas International - BVI CFD

About Bureau Veritas SA

Bureau Veritas SA, formerly Bureau Veritas Registre International de Classification de Navires et d’Aeronefs, is a France-based company primarily engaged in the business support sector. It offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. It is present in over 140 countries through a network of offices and laboratories. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including BV Algeria, BV Argentina, Bivac Congo and Cesmec Chile, UniCar Group, Quiktrak Inc, Dairy Technical Services Ltd; Sistema PRI, a Brazilian company specialized in project management assistance; Analysts Inc, an American specialist in oil condition monitoring (OCM); MatthewsDaniel Ltd, which provides services for the insurance market, Ningbo Hengxin Engineering Testing Co, Ltd (Ningbo Hengxin), Kuhlmann Monitoramento Agricola Ltda, SIEMIC Inc, California Code Check and Primary Integration Solutions.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Bureau Veritas SA revenues increased 8% to EUR4.98B. Net income increased from EUR125.3M to EUR420.9M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Depreciation and amortization decrease of 24% to EUR275.2M (expense), Net additions to provisions decrease of 95% to EUR3.4M (expense).

Equity composition

6/2013, Nominal value changed from 0.12EUR. 6/2013, 4-for-1 stock split (Factor: 4).