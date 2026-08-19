HomeMarkets overviewSharesBper Banca SPA

Trade Bper Banca SPA - BPE CFD

14.205-0.35%
The chart shows the BPE stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 14.205, a high of 14.215, and a low of 14.11.
Sell

14.16

Buy

14.205

0.045
Low: 14.11High: 14.215
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.045
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.017313 %
(-€3.46)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01731%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.004909 %
(-€0.98)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00491%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeItaly
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close14.275
Open14.215
1-Year Change57.25%
Day's Range14.11 - 14.215

Trade Bper Banca SPA - BPE

Bper Banca (BPE) is a leading cooperative Italian bank and a parent company of the BPER Group. It offers banking services to corporate entities and individuals. The key focus is put on medium and small enterprises. The organisation is headquartered in Modena, Italy. The bank manages the following subsidiaries: Banco di Sardegna, Cassa di Risparmio di Bra, Nuova Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara, Banca di Sassari, and Nuova Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara. In total, Bper Banca is represented in 18 regions of Italy. Bper Banca trades on the Italian Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE MIB index. To discover the latest Bper Banca Share Price, follow Capital.com.

Latest shares articles

BPER Banca Stock Forecast | Sondrio Merger, Q1 2026 Earnings
BPER Banca stock forecast: Sondrio merger, Q1 2026 earnings
BPER Banca completed its absorption of Banca Popolare di Sondrio in April 2026, creating Italy’s fourth-largest banking group. Explore third-party BPE price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14:59, 8 June 2026
BPER Banca sign above the entrance of a bank branch
BPER Banca stock forecast: BPSO merger vote
BPER Banca (BPE) is an Italian bank listed on Borsa Italiana, with its share price in focus ahead of an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting vote on absorbing Banca Popolare di Sondrio (BPSO). Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party BPE price targets.
08:21, 12 March 2026
BPER logo displayed on the rooftop of a modern office building with glass facades.
BPER Banca stock forecast: Bank sell-off, BPSO merger vote
BPER Banca is an Italian bank listed in Milan; its shares fell amid a sharp European banking sell-off and attention has turned to the 12 March 2026 BPSO merger vote. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party BPE price targets and technical analysis.
14:25, 5 March 2026
BPER Banca stock forecast
BPER Banca stock forecast: Record 2025 results and merger progress
BPER Banca is an Italian banking group listed on the Borsa Italiana, which reported record results for 2025 and is advancing its acquisition of Popolare di Sondrio, with merger completion targeted for end-April 2026. Explore third-party BPE price targets and technical analysis.
16:32, 24 February 2026
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Bper CEO says buyback to start after summer, sees higher shareholder return
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BPER Banca notifies availability of press release on 2026 financial calendar update
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BPER Banca updates 2026 financial calendar, flags possible interim dividend proposal
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Bper Targets Net Profit Of Around €2.7 Bln In 2028

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