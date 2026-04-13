HomeMarketsSharesBlackRock, Inc.

Trade BlackRock, Inc. - BLK CFD

1005.99+0.69%
The chart shows the BLK stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 1005.99, a high of 1003.98, and a low of 995.31.
Sell

1004.67

Buy

1005.99

1.32
Low: 995.31High: 1003.98
Sellers:
6.66667%
Buyers:
93.3333%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread1.32
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021346 %
(-$4.27)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02135%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000876 %
(-$0.18)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00088%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.01
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close998.51
Open995.31
1-Year Change13.34%
Day's Range995.31 - 1003.98

Trade BlackRock, Inc. - BLK CFD

BlackRock (BLK) is a provider of investment, advisory and risk-management solutions. 

Founded in 1988, BlackRock’s headquarters are in New York. The company operates through 89 offices in 38 countries in North America, South America, Europe, The Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. 

The company offers services to individuals and families, financial advisors, pension planners, educational and nonprofit organizations, and governments. BlackRock manages separate portfolios, focusing on equity, fixed income, balanced baskets, currency, commodity and multi-asset exchange-traded funds (ETF) for clients. 

Additionally, BlackRock benchmarks its portfolio to leading indexes globally, such as the S&P Global, Russell, Merrill Lynch indices and MSCI. The company acquired Merrill Lynch Investment Management in 2006. In 2009, Blackrock acquired Barclays Global Investors (BGI). In 2018, it acquired eFront.

BlackRock Inc. stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1999 under the ticker symbol BLK. You can track live BLK share value and price history at Capital.com.

Explore the latest BlackRock market cap.

Latest shares articles

BlackRock stock forecast
BlackRock stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BlackRock is a US-listed asset management company on the New York Stock Exchange, overseeing trillions in assets across ETFs, mutual funds and institutional mandates worldwide. Explore third-party BLK price targets and technical analysis.
14:05, 18 February 2026
BlackRock stock split
BlackRock stock split: what it means for traders
Stock splits can draw attention when reviewing the long-term history of large, publicly traded companies.
15:50, 19 December 2025
BlackRock stock forecast
BlackRock stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BlackRock (BLK) was trading at $1,176.38 as of 2:06pm (UTC) on 7 October 2025, within the day’s intraday range of $1,157.45-$1,182.10.
15:42, 13 October 2025
BlackRock Inc. logo displayed on a smartphone with the stock chart of BlackRock Inc. in the background.
BlackRock shareholders: Who owns the most BLK stock?
BlackRock is the leading asset manager in the world, yet who are its biggest shareholders?
15:39, 9 April 2025
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