Trade BlackRock, Inc. - BLK CFD

BlackRock (BLK) is a provider of investment, advisory and risk-management solutions.

Founded in 1988, BlackRock’s headquarters are in New York. The company operates through 89 offices in 38 countries in North America, South America, Europe, The Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

The company offers services to individuals and families, financial advisors, pension planners, educational and nonprofit organizations, and governments. BlackRock manages separate portfolios, focusing on equity, fixed income, balanced baskets, currency, commodity and multi-asset exchange-traded funds (ETF) for clients.

Additionally, BlackRock benchmarks its portfolio to leading indexes globally, such as the S&P Global, Russell, Merrill Lynch indices and MSCI. The company acquired Merrill Lynch Investment Management in 2006. In 2009, Blackrock acquired Barclays Global Investors (BGI). In 2018, it acquired eFront.

BlackRock Inc. stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1999 under the ticker symbol BLK. You can track live BLK share value and price history at Capital.com.

Explore the latest BlackRock market cap.