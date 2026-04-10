Trade Aurora Innovation, Inc. - AUR CFD

About Aurora Innovation Inc

Aurora Innovation, Inc., formerly Reinvent Technology Partners Y, is a self-driving vehicle technology company. Its product, the Aurora Driver, is a platform that brings together software, hardware, and data services, to autonomously operate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. The Aurora Driver include Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect. Its Aurora Horizon is an autonomous driving service designed for carriers and private fleets. Its Aurora Connect offers ride-hailing networks. The Aurora Driver consists of sensors, software and the computer. Its custom-designed sensor suite includes FirstLight Lidar, long-range imaging radar, and cameras that work together to build a three-dimensional (3D) representation of the world. Its Aurora Beacon monitors the health of the truck and situations on the road. Its Aurora Shield supplements the Aurora Driver and users’ operations with roadside assistance, hardware support, and vehicle service and maintenance packages.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, Aurora Innovation Inc revenues was not reported. Net loss totaled to $6.2M.