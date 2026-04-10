Trade Aumann AG - AAG CFD
About Aumann AG
Aumann AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of machinery and production lines for components of electrified drive trains and an equipment supplier to the automotive, aerospace, consumer electric and other industries. The Company operates through two segments: E-Mobility and Classic. In the E-Mobility segment, it designs, manufactures and sells specialized machinery and automated production lines for e-mobility solutions for the automotive, aerospace, railway and other mobility industries. In the Classic segment, the Company primarily designs, manufactures and sells specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, railway, consumer electric, agricultural and clean-technology industries.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, Aumann AG revenues decreased 8% to EUR114.1M. Net loss decreased 28% to EUR4.3M. Revenues reflect E-mobility segment decrease of 11% to EUR71.2M, Classic segment decrease of 2% to EUR42.9M. Lower net loss reflects Other operating income increase from EUR2M to EUR7.1M (income), Wages and salaries decrease of 12% to EUR33.1M (expense).