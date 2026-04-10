Trade Ametek - AME CFD

About AMETEK, Inc.

AMETEK, Inc. (AMETEK), is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. AMETEK markets its products across the world through two groups: the Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and the Electromechanical Group (EMG). EIG provides designing and manufacturing of instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets. EMG supplies precision motion control solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals and electrical interconnects. The Company's end markets include aerospace and defense, medical, automation and other industrial markets. AMETEK also provides radio frequency and microwave test and measurement solutions and services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, AMETEK, Inc. revenues increased 22% to $5.55B. Net income increased 13% to $990.1M. Revenues reflect Electronic Instruments segment increase of 26% to $3.76B, Electromechanical segment increase of 15% to $1.78B. Net income was partially offset by Corporate/Other segment loss increase of 28% to $86.9M. Dividend per share increased from $0.72 to $0.80.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 07/12, 400M auth., 160737064 O/S, net of shs., in Treas @ $153.6M. Insiders own 1.92%. PO:NA.*8/97,Co. spun-off Ametek Aerospace Products & sold Water Filtration Business to Culligan Water Technologies.11/06, 3-for-2 stock split. 12/10, 3-for-2 stock split. 07/12, 3-for-2 Stock split.