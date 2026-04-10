Trade Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - AMAe CFD

About Amadeus It Group SA

Amadeus IT Group SA, formerly Amadeus IT Holding SA, is a Spain-based company engaged in the provision of information technology (IT) services primarily for the tourism and travel industries. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Distribution and IT Solutions. The Distribution division offers Global Distribution System (GDS), a worldwide computerized reservation system (CRS) used as a single point of access for booking airline seats, hotel rooms and other travel-related services by travel agencies and travel management companies. The IT Solutions division provides a range of technology solutions that automate core processes for travel providers. Its customers include full service carriers and low-cost airlines, hotel managers, rail operators, cruise and ferry operators, travel insurers and car rental companies, among others. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Australia.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Amadeus It Group SA revenues increased 23% to EUR2.67B. Net loss decreased 77% to EUR142.4M. Revenues reflect Distribution segment increase of 48% to EUR1.06B, Europe & Middle East & Africa (EMEA) (Region) segment increase of 37% to EUR1.28B, North America and Latin America ( segment increase of 14% to EUR934.1M. Lower net loss reflects Personnel and related expenses decrease of 16% to EUR1.34B (expense).

Equity composition

03/2010, Name changed from WAM Acquisition, S.A. 8/2011, Nominal value changed from EUR 0.001.