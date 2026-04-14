Trade ADT Inc. - ADT CFD

About ADT Inc

ADT Inc. is a provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumers and businesses in the United States. The Company primarily conducts business under the ADT brand name. The Company operates through two segments, such as Consumer and Small Business (CSB) and Commercial. The Company also offers ADT Solar, which provides customers with rooftop solar and energy storage solutions. The Company protect and connect customers by providing professional monitoring services as well as delivering lifestyle-driven solutions through professionally installed, do-it-yourself (DIY), mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. It is a full-service security and home automation company, which delivers an integrated customer experience. The Company's security and automation offerings are designed to detect intrusion; control access; sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding and other environmental conditions.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, ADT Inc revenues remained flat at $5.31B. Net loss decreased 46% to $340.8M. Revenues reflect Monitoring and related services increase of 4% to $4.35B, also reflect Installation and other decrease of 15% to $959.4M. Lower net loss reflects Interest expense, net - Balancing value decrease of 35% to $454.8M (expense), Loss on extinguishment of debt decrease of 69% to $37.1M (expense).