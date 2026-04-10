Trade Aarhuskarlshamn - AAK CFD

About AAK AB (publ)

AAK publ AB, also known as AarhusKarlshamn publ AB, is a Sweden-based holding company active primarily in the food processing sector. The Company refines vegetable oils for specialized products. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into three business segments: the Food Ingredients segment includes baking fat, dairy fat alternatives, Ice cream fats, infant formulas and oil/fats ingredients, among others; the Chocolate & Confectionery Fats segment provides chocolate and confectionery advantages, ranging from products developed for better sensory, health and longer shelf life to cost efficiency, know-how, technology and service, and the Technical Products & Feed segment includes golden wax, fatty acids, glycerin, deinking chemicals and animal feed. The Company operates Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd. as a majority owned subsidiary.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, AAK AB (publ) revenues increased 27% to SEK35.45B. Net income decreased 8% to SEK1.44B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income was offset by Cost for remuneration to employees increase of 8% to SEK2.53B (expense), Other Operating Income decrease of 49% to SEK186M (income).

Equity composition

6/2018, 6-for-1 stock split (Factor: 5.99999).