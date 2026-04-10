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Trade Zinc CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 17:46:19
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread6
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.011953 %
(-$12.00)

Trade size with leverage ~ $100,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01195%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.003733 %
($3.70)

Trade size with leverage ~ $100,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$99,000.00

0.00373%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.01
Margin1.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.05%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Zinc CFD

Zinc

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