Gold (XAU/USD) price forecast: Fed decision and dollar strengthGold traded under pressure ahead of the Federal Reserve’s 29 July decision, as firm real yields, a resilient US dollar and easing haven demand weighed on prices. Explore third-party Gold price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Gold (XAU/USD) ) is trading at $4,045.15 early Tuesday, after pulling back from Monday's intraday high of $4,107.25 and holding just above the day's low of $4,041.98. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Pressure has built ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision on 29 July 2026, as futures markets continue to price in a meaningful probability of a rate rise rather than a cut (Allegiance Gold, 9 July 2026). Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have eased but remain unresolved, which commentators have cited as a factor limiting safe-haven demand compared with earlier in the month (Reuters, 24 July 2026).
Third-party gold outlook: Fed decision
As of 28 July 2026, third-party gold predictions present a wide range of outcomes, from near-term consolidation to sharply contrasting year-end scenarios. The following targets summarise views issued during this period.
BeInCrypto: bearish technical target
BeInCrypto identifies a head-and-shoulders chart pattern that, if confirmed by a weekly close below the neckline, could indicate a downside target near $2,575 per ounce. The projection reflects weakening momentum and the risk of accelerated exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows if the pattern completes (Yahoo Finance, 7 July 2026).
Mitrade: Goldman Sachs house view
Mitrade reports that Goldman Sachs has set a target of $4,900 per ounce by the end of 2026. According to the report, the bank bases this projection on expectations of renewed central-bank buying and a softer US dollar towards year-end. The outlook follows a period of consolidation after gold's mid-year pullback from record highs (Mitrade, 8 July 2026).
Crescat Capital: long-term macroeconomic model
Crescat Capital sets a target of $20,000 per ounce, based on two macroeconomic models linking gold to global M2 growth and fiscal imbalances. The firm indicates that gold could reach this level within approximately four years, although the timing remains sensitive to the pace of monetary expansion (Crescat Capital, 22 July 2026).
LiteFinance: technical forecast
LiteFinance projects that XAU/USD could consolidate within a $4,007.83–$4,157.41 range as of 28 July 2026. Its bullish scenario sets a potential target of $4,698.44 following a confirmed breakout above resistance, while its bearish scenario points to $3,643.24 if the price fails to hold key support (LiteFinance, 23 July 2026).
RoboForex: weekly technical forecast
RoboForex expects gold to test higher levels after entering the week of 27–31 July 2026 near a two-week high of $4,130 per ounce. The firm links the possibility of further gains to continued safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions (RoboForex, 27 July 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Gold spot: macroeconomic backdrop and sector developments
Gold spot traded within a broad range through late July 2026, near $4,046 per ounce on 28 July, down around 0.65% on the day but up approximately 21.6% year on year (Trading Economics, 25 July 2026).
The Fed's 28–29 July meeting remains the main focus, with CME FedWatch data showing just above a 25% implied probability of a rate change, while markets lean toward a September move. June's FOMC minutes, released 8 July, flagged rising inflation concern even as rates held at 3.50%–3.75% (Golden Ark Reserve, 13 July 2026).
Flows have diverged: the World Gold Council reported gold-backed ETFs saw $8.9bn of outflows in June, cutting holdings by 74 tonnes to 4,047 tonnes, while China's central bank added just under 15 tonnes, its 20th straight monthly purchase, lifting reserves to about 2,346 tonnes (Golden Ark Reserve, 13 July 2026).
Earlier US-Iran strikes and signs of partial de-escalation added further uncertainty to oil and haven demand through July (Golden Ark Reserve, 13 July 2026). Harmony Gold Mining Company also announced on 28 July 2026 that it had concluded a new syndicated facility (ShareNet, 28 July 2026).
Gold price: technical overview
As of 8.49am UTC on 28 July 2026, Gold spot prices trade at $4,045.15, below its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of approximately $4,074, $4,213, $4,458 and $4,492, respectively. The price therefore remains below each of the main moving averages on the daily chart.
The 50-day SMA and exponential moving average (EMA) sit close together at approximately $4,213 and $4,210. This creates a potential resistance zone above the current price.
Momentum indicators remain mixed. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands near 44.8, which does not indicate overbought or oversold conditions. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) reads around 31.2, suggesting that a trend is present, although the indicator does not show its direction.
On the upside, the nearest classic pivot resistance level, R1, sits near $4,388. A daily close above this level could bring the second resistance level, R2, near $4,769 into focus.
On the downside, the classic pivot point near $4,165 provides an initial reference level. Below the current price, the first support level, S1, sits near $3,935. A move below it could bring the second support level, S2, near $3,792 into view.
The 100- and 200-day SMAs, near $4,458 and $4,492 respectively, remain above the current price and may act as longer-term resistance areas (TradingView, 28 July 2026).
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Gold price history (2024–2026)
The gold spot price began July 2024 trading near $2,381 an ounce before rising considerably over the following two years. Expectations of interest-rate cuts, persistent inflation and continued central-bank buying supported gold through 2025, with the metal moving above $3,000 in February and $3,500 by June.
The advance accelerated into early 2026 amid heightened geopolitical tensions and periods of US dollar weakness. Gold reached a record high of $5,608.35 on 29 January 2026.
The price subsequently reversed. Hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and lower safe-haven demand contributed to a correction through the spring, taking gold to an intra-year low near $4,170 by late March. A further decline in June briefly pushed the metal below $4,000.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Gold price outlook: Capital.com analysis
Gold spot experienced significant volatility through 2025 and into 2026. The metal rose to a record high of $5,608.35 on 29 January 2026 before retreating through the first half of the year.
Sustained central-bank buying, periods of US dollar weakness and safe-haven demand linked to geopolitical tensions supported prices at different points. However, changes in these drivers can also place downward pressure on gold. Hawkish Federal Reserve signals and a firmer US dollar, for example, contributed to the move below $4,000 in June 2026.
Market participants often describe gold as an inflation hedge and portfolio diversifier, although its performance does not consistently reflect either characteristic in all market conditions. Rising real yields or slower central-bank demand could weigh on prices, while further monetary easing or renewed geopolitical instability could increase safe-haven demand.
The effect of these variables will depend on their timing, scale and interaction with wider market conditions. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Gold CFDs
As of 28 July 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Gold spot CFDs is weighted towards long positions, with buyers at 76.9% and sellers at 23.1%. This represents a difference of 53.8 percentage points between the two groups.
Long positions therefore account for more than three-quarters of open client positions, while sellers remain in the minority. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change over time.
Summary – Gold price 2026
- As of 8.49am UTC on 28 July 2026, gold traded near $4,045.15, below January’s $5,608.35 record but 21.6% higher year on year.
- Gold remained below its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages. The RSI stood near 44.8, while the ADX indicated an established trend without showing its direction.
- Key drivers included Federal Reserve policy expectations, US dollar movements, ETF outflows and continued central-bank buying.
- Recent developments included easing US-Iran tensions, mixed inflation data and Harmony Gold’s new syndicated facility, announced on 28 July 2026.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
What is the gold price forecast?
Gold price forecasts for 2026 vary widely because analysts use different methods, assumptions and timeframes. The article includes near-term technical projections ranging from approximately $3,600 to $4,700, alongside more extreme bearish and long-term bullish targets. These figures should not be treated as predictions of future performance. Gold prices may differ materially from published forecasts as interest-rate expectations, the US dollar, central-bank demand and geopolitical conditions change.
Could gold’s price go up or down?
Gold’s price could move in either direction. Factors that may support prices include lower interest rates, a weaker US dollar, continued central-bank buying and increased safe-haven demand. Conversely, higher real yields, a stronger dollar, ETF outflows or easing geopolitical tensions could place pressure on gold. Technical levels may also influence short-term price action, but they do not guarantee outcomes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Should I invest in gold?
Whether gold is appropriate depends on your financial circumstances, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon. Some market participants use gold as a potential diversifier or inflation hedge, but its price can be volatile and it may not perform consistently in all market conditions. This article provides market information rather than personal financial advice. Consider conducting your own research and, where appropriate, seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial professional before making investment decisions.
Can I trade gold CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Gold CFDs on Capital.com. Trading commodity CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.