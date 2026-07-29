Gold (XAU/USD) ) is trading at $4,045.15 early Tuesday, after pulling back from Monday's intraday high of $4,107.25 and holding just above the day's low of $4,041.98. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Pressure has built ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision on 29 July 2026, as futures markets continue to price in a meaningful probability of a rate rise rather than a cut (Allegiance Gold, 9 July 2026). Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have eased but remain unresolved, which commentators have cited as a factor limiting safe-haven demand compared with earlier in the month (Reuters, 24 July 2026).

Third-party gold outlook: Fed decision

As of 28 July 2026, third-party gold predictions present a wide range of outcomes, from near-term consolidation to sharply contrasting year-end scenarios. The following targets summarise views issued during this period.

BeInCrypto: bearish technical target

BeInCrypto identifies a head-and-shoulders chart pattern that, if confirmed by a weekly close below the neckline, could indicate a downside target near $2,575 per ounce. The projection reflects weakening momentum and the risk of accelerated exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows if the pattern completes (Yahoo Finance, 7 July 2026).

Mitrade: Goldman Sachs house view

Mitrade reports that Goldman Sachs has set a target of $4,900 per ounce by the end of 2026. According to the report, the bank bases this projection on expectations of renewed central-bank buying and a softer US dollar towards year-end. The outlook follows a period of consolidation after gold's mid-year pullback from record highs (Mitrade, 8 July 2026).

Crescat Capital: long-term macroeconomic model

Crescat Capital sets a target of $20,000 per ounce, based on two macroeconomic models linking gold to global M2 growth and fiscal imbalances. The firm indicates that gold could reach this level within approximately four years, although the timing remains sensitive to the pace of monetary expansion (Crescat Capital, 22 July 2026).

LiteFinance: technical forecast

LiteFinance projects that XAU/USD could consolidate within a $4,007.83–$4,157.41 range as of 28 July 2026. Its bullish scenario sets a potential target of $4,698.44 following a confirmed breakout above resistance, while its bearish scenario points to $3,643.24 if the price fails to hold key support (LiteFinance, 23 July 2026).

RoboForex: weekly technical forecast

RoboForex expects gold to test higher levels after entering the week of 27–31 July 2026 near a two-week high of $4,130 per ounce. The firm links the possibility of further gains to continued safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions (RoboForex, 27 July 2026).

Takeaway: forecasts published in July span a broad range, from a bearish technical target of $2,575 to a long-term macroeconomic projection of $20,000. Most near-term technical forecasts sit between approximately $3,600 and $4,700. However, the projections use different methodologies and time horizons, so direct comparisons have limitations.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Gold spot: macroeconomic backdrop and sector developments

Gold spot traded within a broad range through late July 2026, near $4,046 per ounce on 28 July, down around 0.65% on the day but up approximately 21.6% year on year (Trading Economics, 25 July 2026).

The Fed's 28–29 July meeting remains the main focus, with CME FedWatch data showing just above a 25% implied probability of a rate change, while markets lean toward a September move. June's FOMC minutes, released 8 July, flagged rising inflation concern even as rates held at 3.50%–3.75% (Golden Ark Reserve, 13 July 2026).

Flows have diverged: the World Gold Council reported gold-backed ETFs saw $8.9bn of outflows in June, cutting holdings by 74 tonnes to 4,047 tonnes, while China's central bank added just under 15 tonnes, its 20th straight monthly purchase, lifting reserves to about 2,346 tonnes (Golden Ark Reserve, 13 July 2026).

Earlier US-Iran strikes and signs of partial de-escalation added further uncertainty to oil and haven demand through July (Golden Ark Reserve, 13 July 2026). Harmony Gold Mining Company also announced on 28 July 2026 that it had concluded a new syndicated facility (ShareNet, 28 July 2026).

Gold price: technical overview

As of 8.49am UTC on 28 July 2026, Gold spot prices trade at $4,045.15, below its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of approximately $4,074, $4,213, $4,458 and $4,492, respectively. The price therefore remains below each of the main moving averages on the daily chart.

The 50-day SMA and exponential moving average (EMA) sit close together at approximately $4,213 and $4,210. This creates a potential resistance zone above the current price.

Momentum indicators remain mixed. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands near 44.8, which does not indicate overbought or oversold conditions. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) reads around 31.2, suggesting that a trend is present, although the indicator does not show its direction.

On the upside, the nearest classic pivot resistance level, R1, sits near $4,388. A daily close above this level could bring the second resistance level, R2, near $4,769 into focus.

On the downside, the classic pivot point near $4,165 provides an initial reference level. Below the current price, the first support level, S1, sits near $3,935. A move below it could bring the second support level, S2, near $3,792 into view.

The 100- and 200-day SMAs, near $4,458 and $4,492 respectively, remain above the current price and may act as longer-term resistance areas (TradingView, 28 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Gold price history (2024–2026)

The gold spot price began July 2024 trading near $2,381 an ounce before rising considerably over the following two years. Expectations of interest-rate cuts, persistent inflation and continued central-bank buying supported gold through 2025, with the metal moving above $3,000 in February and $3,500 by June.

The advance accelerated into early 2026 amid heightened geopolitical tensions and periods of US dollar weakness. Gold reached a record high of $5,608.35 on 29 January 2026.

The price subsequently reversed. Hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and lower safe-haven demand contributed to a correction through the spring, taking gold to an intra-year low near $4,170 by late March. A further decline in June briefly pushed the metal below $4,000.