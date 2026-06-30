US Crude Oil (US Crude) is trading at $70 per barrel in early European trading as of 9:02am UTC on 29 June 2026, within an intraday range of $68.47–$71.50.

(US Crude) is trading at $70 per barrel in early European trading as of 9:02am UTC on 29 June 2026, within an intraday range of $68.47–$71.50. Brent Crude Oil (Brent Crude) is quoted at $73.17 per barrel as of 9:02am UTC on 29 June 2026, within an intraday range of $71.74–$75.27, maintaining its customary premium over WTI.

(Brent Crude) is quoted at $73.17 per barrel as of 9:02am UTC on 29 June 2026, within an intraday range of $71.74–$75.27, maintaining its customary premium over WTI. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Prices remain under pressure as supply-side conditions shift. The US and Iran signed a ceasefire framework in mid-June that includes a 60-day truce and the agreed reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint whose disruption had pushed Brent above $120 per barrel earlier in the conflict (BBC News, 14 June 2026). Sky News reported on 29 June 2026 that Iran and the US had agreed to pause attacks and renew talks on the strait (Sky News, 29 June 2026).

The supply outlook has also been shaped by OPEC+ policy. The group approved its fourth consecutive output quota hike since the Hormuz closure, adding approximately 188,000 barrels per day for July and bringing cumulative quota increases since April to nearly 600,000 bpd (CNBC, 8 June 2026). OPEC+ had previously lowered its 2026 global demand growth forecast to 970,000 bpd (Reuters, 11 June 2026).

Market participants continue to monitor whether major shipping lines resume Strait of Hormuz transits and whether the broader ceasefire framework holds. Elevated marine insurance rates still point to uncertainty around how quickly supply conditions normalise (Reuters, 24 June 2026).

Third-party crude oil outlook: US–Iran ceasefire shapes view

As of 29 June 2026, third-party crude oil predictions have been revised sharply lower through June 2026. The US–Iran ceasefire agreement signed on 17 June 2026, alongside the deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reduced the supply-risk premium that had pushed Brent above $100 per barrel earlier in the year (Reuters, 16 June 2026).

EIA (June 2026 STEO – Brent quarterly path)

The US Energy Information Administration, in its Short-Term Energy Outlook, forecast Brent crude to average around $105 per barrel in June and July 2026, before falling below $80 per barrel in Q3 2026 and to approximately $70 per barrel by the end of the year. The agency cited a projected decrease in global oil demand of 1.1 million barrels per day across 2026, alongside an assumption that Hormuz flows would resume incrementally from Q3, as the main factors behind the expected price decline through H2 2026 (EIA, 9 June 2026).

Goldman Sachs (Q4 2026 revision – WTI and Brent)

Goldman Sachs cut its Q4 2026 Brent forecast to $80 per barrel from $90, and its Q4 2026 WTI forecast to $75 per barrel. The bank also noted a downside scenario in which Brent could fall to around $70 per barrel in late 2026 if supply recovery arrives ahead of its revised base case, and flagged limited inventory buffer capacity as the main upside cushion (Investing.com, 3 June 2026).

Morgan Stanley (Q3/Q4 2026 revision – Brent)

Morgan Stanley revised its Brent crude forecast, cutting its Q3 2026 estimate to $90 per barrel and its Q4 2026 estimate to $80 per barrel. The revision followed the US–Iran breakthrough, which prompted a reassessment of supply restoration timelines. The bank cited the expected reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days of the ceasefire signing as the key variable compressing the risk premium that had supported prices above $100 per barrel through May 2026 (OilPrice.com, 16 June 2026).

Citi (Q3/Q4 2026 revision – Brent)

Citi cut its Brent crude forecast to $75 per barrel for Q3 2026 and $70 per barrel for Q4 2026, the lowest revision among the major banks cited at the time of publication. The bank also lowered its 2027 Brent average to $65 per barrel from a prior $80, citing expectations for a faster-than-consensus pace of Persian Gulf supply normalisation and softer global demand as compounding downside factors (TheStreet, 16 June 2026).

Reuters (WTI and Brent annual averages)

The Reuters survey of 33 economists and analysts placed the 2026 annual average Brent consensus at $90.44 per barrel, up from $86.38 in the April poll, with WTI projected to average $84.63 per barrel for the full year. Respondents cited a slow recovery in energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and persistent supply-chain friction as factors sustaining the elevated annual average; however, the survey was conducted before the mid-June ceasefire deal changed the near-term supply outlook (Reuters, 29 May 2026).

Goldman Sachs (2027 Brent revision – longer-dated WTI path)

Goldman Sachs, in a separate note reported by Reuters, lowered its 2027 average Brent forecast to $75 per barrel from $80. The bank also noted that faster-than-expected supply normalisation, combined with weaker demand, could push Brent toward $70 in late 2026 and to around $60 in 2027, flagging supply growth from returning Persian Gulf barrels alongside OPEC+ quota hikes totalling approximately 600,000 barrels per day since April as structural headwinds for the medium-term price path (Reuters, 12 June 2026).

Takeaway: across these third-party sources, forecasts for WTI range from approximately $75 per barrel in Goldman Sachs' Q4 projection to the low $70s in the EIA's year-end path. Brent Q4 estimates range from $70 in Citi's forecast to $80 in Goldman Sachs' and Morgan Stanley's projections, while pre-ceasefire annual-average surveys remain above $84–$90. Across the post-15 June revisions, accelerated Hormuz supply normalisation is the main downside factor cited by analysts.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Crude oil prices: technical overview

Technical indicators for WTI and Brent point to continued sell pressure, although oversold RSI readings suggest the pace of recent declines may remain important to watch.

US Crude’s price trades at $70 as of 9:02am UTC on 29 June 2026. It sits below a declining moving-average stack, with the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately $82, $91, $88 and $74. The Hull moving average (9) at $68.92 is the only bullish reading among the moving averages, suggesting very near-term momentum may be attempting to stabilise near current levels. The 14-day RSI at 27.81 sits in oversold territory, consistent with a sustained sell-off. The ADX at 26.06 indicates an established trend rather than a directionless drift, meaning the prevailing downward move retains structural momentum despite the oversold oscillator reading. On a recovery, the classic pivot at $93.72 is the first meaningful overhead reference. A daily close toward that area would put R1 at $101.10 in view. To the downside, S1 at $79.99 has already been breached, with S2 at $72.61 acting as the next nearby reference. Below that, the S3 zone near $51.50 is the next classical support level on a further deterioration (TradingView, 29 June 2026).

Brent Crude’s price trades at $73.17 as of 9:02am UTC on 29 June 2026. It is also positioned below its full moving-average stack, with the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately $85, $96, $93 and $78. As with WTI, the Hull moving average (9) at $72.24 provides the only near-term constructive reading. Its proximity to the current price suggests very short-term momentum may be attempting to find a floor. The 14-day RSI at 29.06 sits in oversold territory, while the ADX at 34.25 reflects a firmly established downtrend. This is the stronger trend-strength reading of the two benchmarks, indicating that the prevailing move has notable directional momentum. On a recovery, the classic pivot at $98.78 is the first meaningful overhead reference. A sustained daily close toward that level would put R1 at $107.64 in view. To the downside, S1 at $82.27 has already been broken, leaving S2 at $73.41 as the next reference just below the current spot. A loss of that level would expose S3 near $48.04 as the next classical support on the chart. The 200-day SMA at $78.34 sits above spot and now acts as resistance rather than support, reinforcing the bearish structure (TradingView, 29 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Crude oil price history (2024–2026)

WTI and Brent have both seen significant swings over the past two years. Prices first moved lower during a prolonged supply-led retreat, before a major geopolitical disruption and its subsequent unwinding reshaped the market in 2026.

US Crude Oil (WTI)

The US Crude price closed June 2024 at $81.43 per barrel before entering a sustained decline through the second half of 2024, ending the year at $71.69 on 31 December 2024. That downward drift extended into 2025, a period marked by ample global supply and softer demand expectations. By 31 December 2025, WTI had fallen to $57.35, a loss of roughly 20% over the calendar year.

The picture changed abruptly in early 2026. US strikes on Iran triggered an intraday spike to $115.78 on 9 March 2026, before prices pulled back sharply and later retested the $103–$104 area in late April as the conflict continued.

The US–Iran ceasefire deal signed in mid-June then began unwinding the war premium. WTI fell from $90.73 on 1 June 2026 to $70.02 on 29 June 2026, leaving it approximately 22.1% above its December 2025 close and 8.7% above its level on the same date a year earlier.