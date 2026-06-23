Gold Price Forecast | Fed Split, Fiscal Concerns

Gold (XAU/USD) traded at $4,209.59 in early European trading as of 9:53am UTC on 22 June 2026, within an intraday range of $4,127.18–$4,212.37. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Prices found tentative support after the Federal Reserve held the federal funds rate steady at 3.50%–3.75% at its 18 June meeting under new Chair Kevin Warsh (CNBC, 17 June 2026). Nine of 18 FOMC officials signalled at least one rate increase this year, with the other nine projecting rates unchanged or lower, a split that initially weighed on gold before prices partly stabilised (Yahoo Finance, 17 June 2026).

The broader backdrop remains mixed. An Iran–US peace deal announced on 15 June lifted gold more than 3% before the subsequent Fed meeting tempered gains, illustrating how geopolitical developments and monetary policy signals can pull prices in opposite directions (Reuters, 15 June 2026). Central bank buying and US fiscal concerns continue to offer structural support, while the June dot plot's implied median year-end rate of approximately 3.8% – up from 3.4% in March – represents a meaningful shift in the policy outlook (Kalkine, 18 June 2026). Trading Economics reported gold up 0.95% on 22 June from the prior session, though it remained roughly 8.3% lower over the past month (Trading Economics, 22 June 2026).

Third-party gold forecast: Fed split tests bullish targets

As of 22 June 2026, third-party gold predictions point to a market that has pulled sharply back from its January peak near $5,595/oz. Institutional year-end targets cluster between $4,900/oz and $6,000/oz, with views split over the Federal Reserve's policy path and the durability of safe-haven demand.

Goldman Sachs (year-end target cut)

Goldman Sachs trimmed its year-end 2026 gold price target to $4,900/oz from $5,400/oz. Analysts Lina Thomas and Daan Struyven cited fading expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026 as the main reason for the revision. The bank said near-term institutional outflows and shifting rate expectations could weigh on the outlook, although the revised target still implies upside from current levels (beincrypto.com, 19 June 2026).

J.P. Morgan (year-end and average targets)

J.P. Morgan Global Research maintained its year-end 2026 target of $6,000/oz, while cutting its 2026 annual average estimate to $5,243/oz from $5,708/oz. The bank said near-term investor demand had cooled to what it described as a trickle, but expects demand to re-accelerate in the second half of the year. It cited structural central bank buying as a key support and said $6,300/oz was possible in 2027 (J.P. Morgan, 9 June 2026).

Reuters (rate-hike pressure)

Reuters reported that spot gold traded near $4,188/oz on 13 June 2026, after touching $4,022 the previous session – its weakest level since November 2025. Strong US jobs data reinforced rate-hike expectations and pressured the metal, while a firmer US dollar added to the pullback (Reuters, 15 June 2026).

UBS (quarterly price path)

UBS projected gold at $5,200/oz by June 2026, $5,400/oz by September 2026, and $5,900/oz by December 2026. The forecast reflects the view that structural demand drivers – including geopolitics, US fiscal risks, and de-dollarisation – remain intact. UBS also set out an upside scenario of $6,200/oz, while reaffirming its base-case year-end target of $5,900/oz in mid-June (MoneyMagpie, 2 June 2026).

FX Leaders (Goldman Sachs revision in context)

FX Leaders reported that Goldman Sachs lowered its 2026 gold forecast to $4,900/oz from $5,400/oz on 20 June 2026, citing near-term institutional outflows and a reassessment of the rate-cut timeline. The revision put Goldman's target below those of J.P. Morgan and UBS, widening the range of institutional year-end estimates to $4,900–$6,000/oz (FX Leaders, 21 June 2026).

Takeaway: across these third-party sources, institutional year-end 2026 targets as of mid-to-late June span $4,900/oz at Goldman Sachs to $6,000/oz at J.P. Morgan, with UBS at $5,900/oz. Across sources, reduced rate-cut expectations have trimmed nearer-dated estimates, while central bank buying, geopolitical haven demand, and potential ETF re-engagement continue to feature as possible supports.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Gold price: technical overview

Gold spot prices traded at $4,209.59 as of 9:53am UTC on 22 June 2026, below all key simple moving averages (SMAs) on the daily chart. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs stood at approximately $4,339.00, $4,530.00, $4,715.00 and $4,466.00 respectively, with the 100-day SMA above the 200-day. That placed the current price below the full moving-average band.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) read 39.65, placing it in lower-neutral territory and suggesting continued selling pressure without an oversold reading. The average directional index (ADX) stood at 37.44, indicating that an established trend remained in place.

On the classic pivot framework, the pivot point at $4,560.11 marked the nearest overhead reference. A daily close above that level would bring R1 near $4,754.00 into view. The Hull moving average (9) at $4,192.71 sat just below the current price, making it the nearest dynamic reference to the downside. If price moved below that level, classic S1 at $4,346.65 and S2 near $4,152.77 would form the next structural references on a further pullback (TradingView, 22 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Gold price history (2024–2026)

The gold spot price opened June 2024 near $2,319.00 and spent much of mid-2024 consolidating, before a sustained rally carried prices through $2,600.00 by year-end. It closed 2024 at approximately $2,624.00.

The advance continued into 2025, with gold moving through $3,000.00 in the first quarter and rising above $3,400.00 by mid-year. By 22 June 2025, spot gold was trading near $3,373.00 – already high relative to 2024 averages. The rally then gathered pace through the second half, supported by central bank buying, haven demand and changing Federal Reserve rate expectations.

The sharpest move came in January 2026, when gold reached an intraday peak of approximately $5,598.00 on 28–29 January. The move coincided with heightened geopolitical uncertainty and a surge in institutional positioning. A swift reversal followed, with prices falling back to around $4,892.00 by 30 January.

Gold briefly recovered above $5,000.00 in early-to-mid March 2026, but selling pressure returned as the Fed signalled a more hawkish path. By 23 March, the intraday low had touched $4,098.00.

A further leg lower extended into early June 2026, with spot gold reaching $4,024.00 on 10 June – down roughly 28% from the January peak. Prices have since partly recovered.

Gold spot closed at $4,209.71 on 22 June 2026, approximately 3.2% lower year to date but 24.8% higher year on year.