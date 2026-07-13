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Enhanced protection for your funds

Learn how we secure your funds through global regulation, funds segregation, insurance, and market-leading security solutions.

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How we protect your money

Enhanced Insurance up to $1,000,000

At no extra cost to you, we’ve purchased insurance to protect your funds. That means you’ll be covered for losses in excess of $20,000, up to $1,000,000, in the unlikely event of insolvency.

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Trade with a globally regulated broker

We’re regulated across five financial jurisdictions globally, including the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) locally. In step with local laws and protections, we safeguard your trading experience with compliance at every step.

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A secure trading platform you can count on

Our comprehensive security programme includes market-leading security solutions to ensure our infrastructure remains secure at all times.

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FAQs

How can I claim this insurance if needed?

In the unlikely event of insolvency, we would provide you with full claim instructions, guiding you through every step of the process. Your claim would be processed in line with the policy’s terms, and our support team would be on hand to answer any questions you may have.

What does client money segregation mean?

Client money segregation means that your funds are held in separate bank accounts, entirely separate from Capital.com’s own funds. This ensures that your money is protected and cannot be used by the broker for any operational purposes.

Is Capital.com a regulated broker?

Yes, Capital.com is regulated across multiple financial jurisdictions, including the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) and other global financial authorities. This means we adhere to strict financial standards to safeguard your trading experience.

How does Capital.com protect my funds?

Your funds are securely held in segregated accounts with internationally recognised financial institutions. Additionally, we provide insurance coverage covering losses in excess of $20,000, up to $1,000,000, in the unlikely event of insolvency. We also implement robust security measures to protect your account.

Can Capital.com use my funds for its business operations?

No, Capital.com cannot use client funds for any operational or business activities. As a regulated broker, we strictly adhere to client money segregation rules.

What the industry says about us

Our user-focused products, dedicated client service and continuing innovation have been recognised time and again by the industry. Here are just a few of our most recent accolades.
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BrokerChooser
Best CFD Broker (2026)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading Account: People’s Choice (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Crypto Trading (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: TradingView Broker (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2025)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - App (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - CFD Provider (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - Selective Platform (2024)
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Online Money Awards
Best Overall Trading Platform (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Beginners (2024)
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Deloitte Technology
#1 Fastest Growing Tech Company in Cyprus and the Middle East (2023)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading App (2023)
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Online Money Awards
Best CFD Provider (2023)
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ForexBrokers.com
Fastest Growing Broker (2023)
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Investment Trends
Overall Client Satisfaction (2022)
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Investment Trends
Value for Money (2022)
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ADVFN
Best Spread Betting Platform (2022)
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Financial Times Investors’ Chronicle
Best for New Investors (2022)

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