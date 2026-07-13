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Learn how we secure your funds through global regulation, funds segregation, insurance, and market-leading security solutions.
At no extra cost to you, we’ve purchased insurance to protect your funds. That means you’ll be covered for losses in excess of $20,000, up to $1,000,000, in the unlikely event of insolvency.
We’re regulated across five financial jurisdictions globally, including the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) locally. In step with local laws and protections, we safeguard your trading experience with compliance at every step.
Our comprehensive security programme includes market-leading security solutions to ensure our infrastructure remains secure at all times.
In the unlikely event of insolvency, we would provide you with full claim instructions, guiding you through every step of the process. Your claim would be processed in line with the policy’s terms, and our support team would be on hand to answer any questions you may have.
Client money segregation means that your funds are held in separate bank accounts, entirely separate from Capital.com’s own funds. This ensures that your money is protected and cannot be used by the broker for any operational purposes.
Yes, Capital.com is regulated across multiple financial jurisdictions, including the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) and other global financial authorities. This means we adhere to strict financial standards to safeguard your trading experience.
Your funds are securely held in segregated accounts with internationally recognised financial institutions. Additionally, we provide insurance coverage covering losses in excess of $20,000, up to $1,000,000, in the unlikely event of insolvency. We also implement robust security measures to protect your account.
No, Capital.com cannot use client funds for any operational or business activities. As a regulated broker, we strictly adhere to client money segregation rules.