Trade SIIC Environment - BHKsg CFD

About SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. is a Singapore-based company, which is primarily engaged in water and environmental markets. The Company operates through three segments: Water and Sludge Treatment, Water Supply, and Waste Incineration. The Water and Sludge Treatment segment include construction, management and operation of water and sludge related infrastructure under service concession arrangements, management and operation of water and sludge related infrastructure under nonservice concession arrangements, and financial income under service concession arrangements. The Water Supply segment includes construction, management and operation of water supply-related infrastructure under service concession arrangements. The Waste Incineration segment includes construction, management and operation of waste incineration-related infrastructure under service concession arrangements. It also includes operations, such as design and consultancy on the projects and installation of water meters.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd revenues increased 16% to RMB7.27B. Net income increased 11% to RMB706.2M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income was partially offset by Administrative expenses increase of 7% to RMB486.5M (expense), Selling and distribution costs increase of 11% to RMB80.8M (expense).

Equity composition

02/2010, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 2 shares held @ SGD .02 (Factor: 1.428571).02/2011, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 2 shares held @ SGD .06 (Factor: 1.140000)