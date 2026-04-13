Trade iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF - EZU CFD The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI EMU Index composed of large- and mid-capitalization equities from developed market countries that use the euro as their official currency. The fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its underlying index. The index consists of securities from the following 10 developed market countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain. When it comes to countries, however, EZU does carry a bias towards France, Germany, and Spain, who account for the majority of the fund’s asset allocation.