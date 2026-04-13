Trade iShares MSCI EAFE ETF - EFA CFD The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI EAFE Index composed of large- and mid-capitalization developed market equities, excluding the U.S. and Canada. The fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its underlying index. The index is a free float- adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure large- and mid-capitalization equity market performance of developed markets outside of the U.S. and Canada. That’s a tough offer to beat, unless you have access to this ETF commission free or value liquidity (and related option liquidity) above all else; it’s not surprising that EFA features much higher turnover, indicating a preference among more active traders.