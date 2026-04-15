Trade Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF - PBW CFD The index is composed of stocks of publicly traded companies listed on a major exchange in the U.S. that are engaged in the business of the advancement of cleaner energy and conservation or are important to the development of clean energy. Stocks are included in the index based on the index provider's evaluation that such companies will substantially benefit from a societal transition toward the use of cleaner energy, zero-CO2 renewables and conservation. This ETF offers a unique way to play clean energy, focusing on companies that focus on greener and generally renewable sources of energy and technologies that facilitate cleaner energy. So the sector exposure profile of PBW may differ from funds such as ICLN; PBW is heavy in tech companies, spreading the rest of the exposure across industrials, materials, consumer companies, utilities, and even health care firms.