Trade Global X Uranium ETF - URA CFD

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The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is a uranium-focused exchange-traded fund operated by Global X, a member of the Seoul-based Mirae Asset Financial Group. The ETF provides investors with exposure to a wide range of companies that are focused on mining uranium and producing components used in the creation of nuclear power.

The Global X Uranium ETF is a passive index fund. It tracks the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index (SOLURANT).

Established on 4 November 2020, URA has net assets of $1.53bn, as of November 2021. The ETF primarily trades on the NYSE Arca, the main exchange to list and trade ETFs in the US, under the ticker symbol URA.

The Global X Uranium ETF stock price is largely determined by the value of its portfolio. The 45 companies included in the fund extract, refine, explore or manufacture equipment in the uranium and nuclear industries.

The top five holdings are for: Canadian uranium company Cameco Corporation (23.21%), Kazakhstan-based natural uranium producer NAC Kazatomprom JSC-GDR (9.94%), Canada-based uranium project developer NexGen Energy (7.97%), Western Australian uranium miner Paladin Energy (5.20%) and Canadian uranium producer Denison Mines (5.02%).

Most of the companies held by URA are Canada-based (50.2%), followed by Australia (12.09%), Kazakhstan (9.94%) and South Korea (6.98%). Other locations include the United States (6.01%), Britain (5.65%), Japan (4.81%), China (2.23%) and South Africa (1.20%).

The URA fund rebalances its holdings twice a year, on the last business day of January and July. The companies are weighted by market cap, with the weight decided by looking at the lesser of free float market capitalization and the average daily trading volume multiplied by 2000.

The fund caps non-pure-play and nuclear component producers at 2%, while capping the aggregate of the two at 15%. Current index constituents are given more priority, following which the constituents are prioritized by free float market capitalization.

The maximum weight of a pure-play company is 22.5%, while the aggregate of pure-play companies with a weight more than or equal to 5% will be capped to 47.5%. Finally, all the remaining pure play companies are capped at 4.75%.

You can trace the ups and downs of the Global X Uranium ETF share price with our comprehensive URA stock chart, and go long or short on the shares with contracts for difference (CFDs) using Capital.com’s proprietary trading platform.