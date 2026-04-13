Trade First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF - FAN CFD This ETF offers exposure to the global wind power industry, a corner of the market that may have tremendous long term potential but often exhibits significant volatility in the short term. Given FAN’s narrow focus, it is likely most effective for those looking to establish a tactical tilt towards the wind power industry, either as part of a long term strategy or a shorter term move. The most noteworthy attribute of FAN is the composition of the underlying index, which includes both pure play wind power companies and firms with more broad-based operations that maintain some focus on wind power. If you’re considering FAN for wind power exposure, be sure to take a look under the hood and understand the consequences of the index construction methodology.