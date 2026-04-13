CFDs are complex leveraged instruments and come with a high risk of losing money. These products are not suitable for everyone and you should therefore consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and experience with these products before investing in them. Our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination provides important information about our products and who our products are more likely to be suited to. Capital.com does not provide financial or investment advice and you should seek independent advice if you are unsure of the risks or whether our products are suitable for you.

Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 47 625 601 489) is a company registered in Australia and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL 513393.