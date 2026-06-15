Most traded indices

What does it mean to trade on an index?

Trading on an index involves taking a position on the upward or downward price movements of a market like the US Tech 100 or UK 100. This can be done using a financial derivative product like a CFD.

CFDs give you the ability to trade on an index’s price using leverage, which means that you can take a potentially large position for a comparatively small outlay. That said, leverage can result in large, fast losses and gains, so it’s important to understand their complexities and risks before trading. Take a look at our CFD trading guide to get started.

This method of index trading can give you widespread market exposure without the need to directly hold individual company shares, commodities, or currencies. It can also help you to diversify your market activity and manage risks more effectively. But as with any type of trading, index trading presents a risk to your capital.