What is forex and forex trading?

Forex is simply short for ‘foreign exchange’. It generally refers to the global marketplace where currencies are traded.

Forex trading – also called currency trading – involves buying and selling international currencies against each other as an exchange rate, with the aim of making a profit from fluctuations in that exchange rate.

Let’s look at a quick example. If you thought that the UK pound was going to increase in value against the US dollar, you could use a derivative like a CFD to open a long position on GBP/USD. If the pound did increase in value against the dollar, you’d make money. If the dollar grew stronger than the pound, you’d lose money.

CFDs are a complex product that gives you access to leverage, which can magnify both profits and losses – so it’s important to understand the risks before you trade. Find out more about trading forex, leverage and more with our helpful guide.