HomeMarketsCryptocurrenciesSIGN/USD

Trade SIGN/USD - SIGN/USD CFD

0.016590%
The chart displays the SIGN/USD price data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 0.01659, a high of 0.01731, and a low of 0.01644.
Sell

0.0165

Buy

0.01659

9.0E-5
Low: 0.01644High: 0.01731
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread9.0E-5
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.061644 %
(-$1.23)

Trade size with leverage ~ $2,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $1,000.00

-0.06164%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.013699 %
($0.27)

Trade size with leverage ~ $2,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $1,000.00

0.01370%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin50.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.5%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade SIGN/USD - SIGN/USD CFD

SIGN/USD

Latest crypto-currencies articles

Trump coin Price Prediction | Is TRUMP a Good Investment
Trump coin price prediction: Third-party outlook
Trump coin (TRUMP) is a cryptocurrency token built on the Solana blockchain, launched in January 2025 and linked to President Donald Trump’s public profile and digital branding. Explore third-party TRUMP price targets and technical analysis.
17:11, 2 February 2026
Bitcoin price prediction: Third-party price target
Bitcoin price prediction: Third-party outlook
Bitcoin is a decentralised digital asset traded globally, with prices influenced by macroeconomic conditions, regulation and market participation. Explore third-party BTC price targets and technical analysis.
15:56, 2 February 2026
Ripple price prediction: Third-party price target
Ripple price prediction: Third-party outlook
Ripple (XRP) is a cryptocurrency linked to the Ripple network, often analysed through market forecasts, technical indicators and broader crypto trends. Explore third-party XRP price targets and technical analysis.
15:03, 2 February 2026
Pi Network coin price prediction: Third-party price target
Pi Network price prediction: Third-party outlook
Pi Network has attracted attention as a developing cryptocurrency project, with its token price influenced by a combination of project-specific developments and broader digital-asset market conditions. Discover the latest, third-party PI crypto forecasts.
15:33, 19 January 2026

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-22
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading CFDs