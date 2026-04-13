Trade FF/USD - FF/USD CFD
Trade FF/USD (FF/USD) CFDs
FF/USD (ticker: FF/USD) is a cryptocurrency available to trade as a contract for difference (CFD) on Capital.com. With crypto CFDs, you can speculate on price movements without owning or storing the underlying asset. This means you can trade in either direction – rising or falling – depending on your outlook.*
Traders often follow the FF/USD price today to stay informed about short-term market movements.
*CFDs are traded on margin; leverage amplifies both profits and losses.
FF/USD price today
The instrument is quoted in $ and is currently trading around 0.079458.
Live Price Overview
Here’s an overview of the current FF/USD price and its recent trading ranges.
- Daily range: 0.0738319 – 0.0784778
- Daily movement: -0.0011651 (-1.5129%)
- Weekly range: 0.0738319 – 0.0979631
- Monthly range: 0.067548 – 0.0979631
- Yearly range: 0.067548 – 0.141475
Why trade crypto CFDs on the price of FF/USD with Capital.com?
Capital.com supports informed trading through advanced tools, clear pricing, and a wide market selection.
Advanced charting and analysis
Use interactive tools to study the FF/USD price chart in detail.
- Access 100 technical indicators
- Choose from 12 chart types
- Analyse fast, intuitive charts powered by industry-leading tools
Wide market offering
Join over 845,000 global traders and explore more than:
- 4,000 stock CFDs
- 60 commodity CFDs
- 30 index CFDs
- 120 forex pairs
- 450 crypto CFDs
User-rated platforms
- TradingView rating: 4.8
- App Store rating: 4.7
- Google Play rating: 4.7
- Trustpilot score: 4.6
What influences the price of FF/USD?
The FF/USD (FF/USD) price may be influenced by:
- Market sentiment and adoption trends
- Regulatory developments
- Technology updates and network events
- Liquidity and trading volume
- Broader macroeconomic trends
- Risk appetite in crypto markets
FF/USD price forecasts
FF/USD price forecasts commonly reference recent news, project updates, and broader market trends rather than specific price targets. Traders may combine technical analysis with fundamental insights to form expectations about future price movement.*
Instead of relying on a single projection, many traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to adjust their approach as market conditions evolve.
*Analyst forecasts are often inaccurate. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
How to trade FF/USD crypto CFDs
Crypto CFDs allow speculation on price moves without owning the asset:
- Go long (buy) if you expect prices to rise
- Go short (sell) if you expect prices to fall
Leverage may be available depending on jurisdiction.
Risks of trading crypto CFDs
Crypto markets can be highly volatile. Key risks include:
- Rapid price swings
- Amplified losses when trading with leverage
- Overnight funding costs
- No ownership of crypto tokens or private keys