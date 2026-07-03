Time segmented volume, or TSV, is a volume-based indicator that combines price change with volume to help show buying and selling pressure. Traders may use it to add context to price moves, read shifts around the zero line and compare price action with volume-backed momentum.

Takeaways TSV is a volume-based momentum oscillator developed by Worden Brothers.

It combines each period’s price change with its volume to help show accumulation or distribution.

It moves around a zero line: readings above zero can suggest buying pressure, while readings below zero can suggest selling pressure.

A signal line, which is a moving average of TSV, can help traders spot crossovers in a similar way to MACD.

Divergence between TSV and price can suggest that momentum behind a move is changing.

TSV is usually used as a confirmation tool, alongside price action and other indicators.

Before looking at each signal in detail, it helps to understand what TSV is designed to show and why volume can add useful context to price movement.

What is time segmented volume (TSV)?

Time segmented volume, or TSV, is a technical indicator developed by Worden Brothers. It looks at price movement and volume together, rather than focusing on price alone. The indicator creates a line that moves above and below zero. This can help traders assess whether recent price moves have been supported by buying or selling volume (Wiley Online Library, accessed 3 July 2026).

TSV can help traders look for accumulation, where buying pressure appears alongside rising prices, or distribution, where selling pressure appears alongside falling prices. Because it includes a signal line, traders may read TSV in a similar way to MACD. The key difference is that TSV includes volume in its calculation. That makes it more of a context tool than a complete trading signal.

TSV combines price change with volume. Above zero points to net buying pressure; below zero points to net selling pressure.

TSV element What it shows Price change Whether the market closed higher or lower than the previous period Volume How much activity sat behind that move Zero line Whether TSV is showing net buying or selling pressure Signal line A smoothed version of TSV, used to read crossovers Divergence A possible mismatch between price direction and volume-backed pressure

How TSV is calculated

TSV is built from price change and volume over a set period.

The calculation follows three steps:

Compare the closing price with the previous close. Multiply that price change by the period’s volume. Add the values together over a chosen lookback segment.

This means a price rise on heavy volume has more effect on TSV than the same price rise on light volume.

Part of TSV Common setting Purpose TSV lookback segment 13–18 periods Builds the main TSV line Signal line Seven to 10 periods Smooths TSV to help identify crossovers Zero line 0 Separates positive and negative readings

Settings vary by platform, so traders may see slightly different defaults. Shorter settings can make TSV more responsive, while longer settings can make it smoother but slower to react.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Reading TSV: the zero line

The zero line is the main starting point for reading TSV. It separates positive readings from negative readings.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TSV reading Possible interpretation Useful context Above zero Buying pressure may be stronger than selling pressure Check whether price is also rising Below zero Selling pressure may be stronger than buying pressure Check whether price is also falling Crossing above zero Pressure may be shifting towards buyers More useful if price confirms the move Crossing below zero Pressure may be shifting towards sellers More useful if price confirms the move

Above zero : recent closes have generally been higher on supporting volume. This may point to accumulation and net buying pressure.

: recent closes have generally been higher on supporting volume. This may point to accumulation and net buying pressure. Stronger positive readings : the further TSV moves above zero, the stronger that positive reading may be. However, a positive TSV reading does not mean price must keep rising.

: the further TSV moves above zero, the stronger that positive reading may be. However, a positive TSV reading does not mean price must keep rising. Below zero : recent closes have generally been lower on supporting volume. This may point to distribution and net selling pressure.

: recent closes have generally been lower on supporting volume. This may point to distribution and net selling pressure. Stronger negative readings: a move below zero may suggest that selling pressure has increased, but it should still be read alongside price action and wider market conditions.

TSV can help show whether volume is leaning towards buying or selling pressure, but the zero line is only a starting point. Traders usually look for price confirmation and wider market context before placing weight on a TSV reading.

TSV, the signal line and crossovers

TSV can also be read through its signal line. The signal line is a moving average of TSV. Traders often watch the TSV line and the signal line for crossovers, much as they would with MACD.

Signal-line event What it may suggest Why context matters TSV crosses above the signal line Buying pressure may be increasing The signal can be weaker if TSV remains below zero TSV crosses below the signal line Selling pressure may be increasing The signal can be weaker if TSV remains above zero Crossover near the zero line Pressure may be shifting Price confirmation can help reduce false readings Frequent crossovers Market conditions may be choppy Signals can change quickly in sideways markets

Some traders give more weight to a crossover when it also moves TSV across the zero line. For example, a move above the signal line and above zero may look more aligned than a crossover that happens below zero.

As with any oscillator, crossovers can be less useful in choppy markets, where the indicator may move back and forth without a clear direction.

TSV divergence with price

TSV divergence happens when price and TSV move in different directions. Bearish divergence can appear when price makes a higher high but TSV makes a lower high, suggesting buying pressure may be weakening. Bullish divergence can appear when price makes a lower low but TSV makes a higher low, suggesting selling pressure may be easing. Divergence can show a change in conviction, but it is context rather than a timing tool, and price can continue in the same direction after it appears.

How some traders use TSV

TSV is generally used to support price analysis, rather than replace it. Key points to keep in mind:

Confirming a price move : a rising price with TSV rising above zero may suggest the move has volume support.

: a rising price with TSV rising above zero may suggest the move has volume support. Questioning a price move : a rising price with flat or falling TSV may suggest weaker volume support.

: a rising price with flat or falling TSV may suggest weaker volume support. Filtering signals : some traders wait for price, the zero line and the signal line to align.

: some traders wait for price, the zero line and the signal line to align. Comparing timeframes : reading TSV across more than one timeframe may reduce reliance on a single signal.

: reading TSV across more than one timeframe may reduce reliance on a single signal. Watching divergence : divergence may highlight a change in pressure before it appears clearly in price.

: divergence may highlight a change in pressure before it appears clearly in price. Reading falling markets : if price is falling and TSV is also falling below zero, some traders may see stronger selling pressure.

: if price is falling and TSV is also falling below zero, some traders may see stronger selling pressure. Spotting easing pressure: if price is falling but TSV is rising, it may suggest that selling pressure is easing.

TSV can help traders compare price movement with volume pressure, but it does not confirm what price will do next. It is usually more useful when read alongside price action, trend context and risk management.

TSV: limitations and risk management

TSV can be useful, but it has clear limits.

Limitation Why it matters Volume data can vary TSV depends on reliable volume data, which may be less consistent in some markets It can lag price As a smoothed indicator, TSV may react after a short-term move has already started It can whipsaw Choppy markets can create frequent crossovers and unclear signals It gives no price target TSV may show pressure, but it does not show where price may go Platform support varies TSV is less widely available than some mainstream indicators

Using TSV in context

TSV may be more useful when it is read with:

Price structure.

The wider trend.

Support and resistance.

Other technical indicators.

More than one timeframe.

Even then, no indicator removes uncertainty. A TSV reading can add context, but it cannot confirm what price will do next.

Managing risk

A positive or negative TSV reading is not a reason to trade without a risk management plan. Stop-losses, position sizing and an understanding of the wider market context remain important. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

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