The cumulative volume index (CVI) is a market-breadth indicator that compares advancing and declining volume across a market or index. It helps traders look beyond the headline index price and see whether volume is more strongly linked to rising or falling stocks.

This guide explains how the CVI is calculated, why traders usually focus on the direction of the line rather than the number itself, and how divergence with the index may be interpreted.

Takeaways The CVI is a breadth indicator based on advancing versus declining volume, first devised by analyst Donald Cassidy.

It keeps a cumulative total, so the slope and pattern of the line usually matter more than the number itself.

A rising CVI may suggest advancing volume is stronger; a falling CVI may suggest declining volume is stronger.

Divergence between the CVI and the index is often watched as a warning sign, but not as a signal on its own.

It looks at a whole market or index, not a single instrument.

Traders generally use it as a context tool, alongside price and other indicators.

What is the cumulative volume index?

The cumulative volume index (CVI) is a breadth indicator that tracks the difference between advancing and declining volume over time.

Here’s how it works:

Advancing volume is the volume traded in stocks that rose during the period

Declining volume is the volume traded in stocks that fell during the period

The CVI adds the difference between the two to a running total.

The result is a line that shows whether buying or selling volume has been more prominent across a market.

For example, an index may rise while only a small group of heavily traded stocks does most of the work. In another case, many stocks may rise with stronger volume. The CVI is one way to compare those situations, though traders usually read it as background information rather than as a direct trading signal. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The CVI measures volume breadth across a whole market. It is not designed for single-instrument analysis, and traders usually read it as context rather than as a signal to buy or sell.

How is the CVI calculated?

The CVI calculation is a simple running sum.

The formula

CVI = previous CVI + (advancing volume − declining volume)

For each period:

Add up the volume of stocks that rose. Add up the volume of stocks that fell. Subtract declining volume from advancing volume. Add the result to the previous CVI total.

What the calculation shows

If advancing volume is higher than declining volume, the CVI rises.

If declining volume is higher than advancing volume, the CVI falls.

If the difference between the two narrows, the CVI may flatten.

Why the starting value does not matter

Because the CVI is cumulative, it usually starts from an arbitrary point. For that reason, the absolute value of the CVI has limited meaning on its own. Traders tend to focus on questions such as:

Is the CVI rising, falling or flattening?

Is it moving with the index or against it?

Is the line making higher highs, lower lows or diverging from price?

In that sense, the CVI is usually read as a pattern, not as a fixed level.

Reading the CVI: slope, not level

The CVI is usually interpreted through the direction of its line.

A rising CVI A rising CVI means advancing volume has outweighed declining volume over the periods being measured. Some traders read this as a sign of broader participation, particularly when the index is also rising. However, it does not confirm that prices will continue to rise. It simply shows that, during the measured period, more volume has been linked to rising stocks than falling stocks.

A falling CVI A falling CVI means declining volume has outweighed advancing volume over the periods being measured. Some traders may see this as a sign that selling volume has become more prominent.

A change in slope, from rising to falling or from falling to rising, is often more useful than any single CVI reading. Even then, the CVI works best when read with price action and wider market context.

CVI and divergence with the index

Divergence is one of the CVI’s most common uses. It happens when the CVI and the index stop confirming each other.

That can mean:

The index makes a new high, but the CVI does not.

The index makes a new low, but the CVI does not.

The CVI changes direction before the index does.

Divergence can draw attention to a change in breadth, but it does not predict when price will turn.

Bearish divergence : the index makes a new high, but the CVI does not. This may suggest that volume breadth is not confirming the move, and that fewer stocks are supporting the rally.

: the index makes a new high, but the CVI does not. This may suggest that volume breadth is not confirming the move, and that fewer stocks are supporting the rally. Bullish divergence : the index makes a new low, but the CVI makes a higher low. This may suggest that selling volume is easing across the wider market.

: the index makes a new low, but the CVI makes a higher low. This may suggest that selling volume is easing across the wider market. Divergence is not a timing tool : price can keep rising or falling after the CVI stops confirming it, and divergence does not always lead to a reversal.

: price can keep rising or falling after the CVI stops confirming it, and divergence does not always lead to a reversal. Read it as a warning sign: divergence can highlight weakening breadth, but it should not be treated as a standalone trading signal.

How some traders use the CVI

The CVI is generally used to understand the breadth behind a market move rather than to trigger trades on its own.

Confirming a trend Some traders compare the CVI with the index to see whether volume breadth is moving in the same direction as price. For example: If an index is rising and the CVI is also rising , the move may have broader participation

, the move may have broader participation If an index is rising while the CVI is flat or falling , fewer stocks may be supporting the move

, fewer stocks may be supporting the move If an index is falling and the CVI is also falling, declining volume may be more prominent. This does not make a trend reliable or unreliable by itself. It simply adds another layer of information.

Watching for divergence Many traders use the CVI to spot divergence against the index. When the relationship between price and breadth changes, they may look more closely at: Price action.

Momentum indicators.

Support and resistance.

Wider market conditions.

Risk controls on the instrument being traded.

CVI vs related technical analysis tools

The CVI sits alongside other breadth and volume measures. Each looks at the market in a slightly different way.

Tool What it looks at How it is commonly used Cumulative volume index Advancing volume versus declining volume To assess whether rising or falling volume is more prominent across a market Advance/decline line Number of rising stocks versus falling stocks To measure breadth by participation, not volume On-balance volume Volume on a single instrument To compare price movement and volume on one market The index itself The price of the market being measured To show the headline price move

Advance/decline line : counts the number of stocks rising versus falling. It measures breadth by stock count, while the CVI measures breadth by volume.

: counts the number of stocks rising versus falling. It measures breadth by stock count, while the CVI measures breadth by volume. On-balance volume : uses cumulative volume for a single instrument. The CVI applies a similar idea to a whole market or index.

: uses cumulative volume for a single instrument. The CVI applies a similar idea to a whole market or index. The index itself : shows the market’s price movement. The CVI adds a breadth view by showing whether advancing or declining volume has been stronger.

: shows the market’s price movement. The CVI adds a breadth view by showing whether advancing or declining volume has been stronger. Read with context: no single breadth tool gives a complete picture. Reading the CVI with price and other indicators can add context, but false signals can still happen.

Limitations and risk management

The CVI can be useful for market context, but it has clear limits. It describes a market or index, not a single instrument, and depends on accurate advancing and declining volume data. It can also diverge from price for long periods and may lag rather than lead. Traders commonly read the CVI against the index it measures, alongside breadth, price and momentum tools. This can add context, but it cannot predict what price will do next.

Because the CVI reflects the wider market, risk should be managed on the instrument being traded. This may include price structure, position sizing and predefined exits.

Learn more on our risk management hub.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

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