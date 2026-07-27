Fractional reserve banking is one way banks manage deposits while providing credit to households and businesses. This guide explains how the system works, why it matters, and the main benefits and risks to consider.

Key takeaways Fractional reserve banking is: A system where banks historically kept, or in some jurisdictions still keep, only part of customer deposits as cash reserves, lending the rest to borrowers.

Based on the assumption that depositors will not all try to withdraw their money at the same time.

Often linked to growth in the overall money supply, although central banks note that lending decisions, rather than reserve levels alone, play a central role in credit creation.

Used to support lending and economic activity, while also creating liquidity risks if public trust weakens or many depositors withdraw funds at once.

What is fractional reserve banking?

When you deposit money in a bank account, it may feel as though that exact cash sits in a vault until you withdraw it. In practice, most banking systems do not work like storage lockers. Banks usually keep part of their deposits available for withdrawals and use the rest to provide loans.

Fractional reserve banking is a system that allows banks to use some deposited funds to support lending. When you deposit money, the bank can divide it into two parts. It keeps a fraction available for everyday withdrawals and uses the remaining amount to fund business loans, mortgages, car finance and other forms of credit.

In finance, fractional reserve banking is important because it is connected to how credit and money circulate through the economy. However, it is not a simple case of reserves automatically creating a fixed amount of new money. Many economists and central banks emphasise that banks’ lending decisions also play a key role in credit creation.

Fractional reserve banking definition

The formal definition of fractional reserve banking is a banking system in which financial institutions may be required, depending on the jurisdiction, to hold only a portion of their deposit liabilities as liquid cash or reserves.

In some major economies, such as the United States, formal reserve requirements have been set to zero since March 2020. This does not mean banks can lend without limits. They are still subject to other rules, such as capital, liquidity and risk-management requirements (Federal Reserve, 2020).

The remaining balance of deposits can be used for interest-earning assets, such as corporate credit lines or long-term consumer loans. This allows commercial banks to extend credit that is not backed pound-for-pound by physical cash reserves.

Meaning of fractional reserve banking explained

To understand the meaning of fractional reserve banking, imagine a brokerage firm that holds $1 million worth of gold bullion for 1,000 independent online traders. Based on historical transaction data, the platform managers may know that, on a typical trading day, only a small percentage of users ask to withdraw their gold bars from the company vaults.

The firm might therefore keep $100,000 worth of gold bars available to meet daily redemption requests and place the remaining $900,000 worth of client capital into liquid, short-term corporate loans to generate extra interest income.

In this example:

Example element What it represents Online traders Everyday bank depositors Gold bars in the vault Bank reserves Daily withdrawal requests Routine customer withdrawals Short-term corporate loans Lending activity Interest income Revenue generated from lending

The example is simplified, but it shows the basic principle. Fractional reserve banking describes a system where banks keep part of customer deposits available for withdrawals and lend out the rest to generate income and support credit across the economy.

How does fractional reserve banking work?

Fractional reserve banking has traditionally been influenced by central bank rules, including reserve requirements, although these rules vary by jurisdiction. Where a reserve requirement is in place, it sets the percentage of deposits a bank must hold. For example, if the reserve requirement is 10%, a bank that receives a $1,000 deposit must keep $100 in its vault or on deposit at the central bank.

The bank can then lend the remaining $900 to a local business owner, who might use it to buy office equipment. When the equipment seller receives the $900, they may deposit it into their own bank account at a different institution.

The second bank then keeps 10% of that new deposit ($90) and can lend out the remaining $810. This process can continue across the banking system. In a simplified model, an initial $1,000 deposit could theoretically support up to $10,000 of deposits and loans across the economy.

In practice, money creation is more complex. The Bank of England has noted that real-world money creation does not follow a strict mechanical multiplier. Lending decisions, demand for credit, regulation and central bank policy all affect how much credit banks create.

Why is fractional reserve banking important?

Fractional reserve banking matters because it helps explain how banks provide credit while still allowing customers to access their deposits. By lending out part of their deposits, banks can support borrowing by households and businesses.

This can help businesses fund investment, manage cash flow or expand operations. It can also help households access mortgages, car finance and other forms of borrowing. In that sense, fractional reserve banking is closely linked to economic activity.

However, the system also depends on confidence and effective risk management. If many depositors try to withdraw money at the same time, a bank may struggle to meet demand because it does not hold all deposits as cash. This is why liquidity rules, capital requirements, central bank support and deposit protection schemes are important parts of modern banking systems.

What does fractional reserve banking mean for CFD trading? Fractional reserve banking does not directly determine how CFD prices move. However, it can help traders understand some of the wider financial conditions that may influence markets. Because the system supports bank lending and credit creation, it can affect: Liquidity across the financial system.

Interest rate expectations.

Inflation expectations.

Currency movements.

Broader market sentiment.

Expectations for central bank policy. For CFD traders, these factors may be relevant across markets such as shares, indices, forex and commodities. For example, tighter credit conditions can influence company borrowing costs, while changing rate expectations can affect currencies and equity indices.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Fractional reserve banking example

Imagine a local citizen named David who saves $10,000 from his job and deposits it into Bank A. For illustration, assume the central bank has set a 10% reserve requirement.

Bank A keeps $1,000 available to handle David’s potential withdrawals, leaving $9,000 available to lend. The bank lends that $9,000 to an entrepreneur named Elena, who uses it to expand her bakery. Elena writes a cheque to a construction contractor, who deposits the $9,000 into Bank B.

Bank B then holds 10% of that deposit ($900) and can lend out the remaining $8,100 to a student taking out a car loan.

In this simplified example, David still has $10,000 in his bank account, the entrepreneur has access to $9,000, and the student has access to $8,100. Although only $10,000 of physical cash entered the system at the start, the banking system has supported a larger amount of deposits and loans.

This does not mean money creation is unlimited. Banks must still manage credit risk, liquidity needs and regulatory requirements. The example simply shows how lending can expand the amount of money circulating through the financial system.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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