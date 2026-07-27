Financial instruments are part of how modern finance works, helping investors, businesses and governments exchange value, raise capital and manage risk.

Key takeaways A financial instrument is: A legally binding contract that holds monetary value and can be created, traded or settled.

A contract that creates a financial asset for one party and a financial liability or equity instrument for another.

Usually grouped into three broad types: cash instruments, such as shares; derivative instruments, such as options and CFDs; and foreign exchange instruments.

A way for businesses to raise capital, and for investors to access markets or manage risk, depending on their objectives.

What is a financial instrument?

When you think about growing your wealth, you might think of stocks, ETFs or even gold. These are different products, but they all sit under the broad umbrella of financial instruments.

A financial instrument is a formalised, tradeable contract. It represents a legal claim to future money, asset ownership or another financial benefit. When you trade one, you’re buying or selling a legally recognised agreement.

In finance, financial instruments help money move through the economy. Money alone can’t build a factory or fund a startup. Financial instruments help channel cash from savers and investors into businesses, governments and other entities that need capital.

Financial instrument definition

The formal definition of a financial instrument is any contract that gives rise to a financial asset for one entity and a financial liability or equity instrument for another. It requires at least two participants: one party receives a future benefit or claim, while the other takes on a legal obligation or transfers a piece of ownership.

Meaning of financial instrument explained

To understand what a financial instrument is, it can help to think of it as a structured agreement for money. If you hand a stranger $1,000.00 in exchange for a verbal promise that they’ll give you 10% of their business profits, the arrangement is informal and risky. A financial instrument makes that type of arrangement clearer and more enforceable by setting out ownership, payout terms and voting rights in a standardised contract. Because the document follows recognised formats, you may also be able to sell it to another investor later.

A boarding pass offers a simple comparison. Instead of making a custom agreement with every passenger at the gate, an airline issues a standardised pass. For the passenger, it is an asset that gives them a claim to a seat. For the airline, it is a liability because it has agreed to provide the service. Because the pass follows a standard format, it can be tracked, processed or transferred. In finance, a financial instrument works in a similar way: it gives both sides a clear record of their rights and obligations.

A financial instrument is therefore a tradeable, legally binding contract that packages monetary value, ownership rights or a future promise into a standardised format for the market.

How does a financial instrument work?

Financial instruments work by setting out clear rights and obligations. They are then grouped into categories based on how they are structured and what they represent.

Cash instruments Cash instruments are instruments whose value is determined directly by live markets. They are direct claims on an asset, such as stocks or bonds. A stock gives you partial ownership in a corporation. A bond works differently: you act as the lender, while a government or company acts as the borrower and agrees to pay interest.

Derivative instruments Derivatives are contracts that don’t represent direct ownership. Instead, they derive their value from the price movements of an underlying asset, such as gold, oil or a stock index. Derivative instruments include futures and forward contracts, options and contracts for difference (CFDs), which are leveraged products that carry a high level of risk.

Foreign exchange (forex) instruments Foreign exchange instruments are contracts linked to currency markets. They allow individuals and businesses to trade currencies or manage risks involving exchange rate movements.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

Why are financial instruments important?

Financial instruments play a practical role in daily economic activity for businesses, governments and individuals.

They can help:

Businesses raise capital.

Governments borrow money.

Investors access different markets.

Companies manage currency or price risk.

Traders speculate on price movements.

Markets price financial assets more efficiently.

For investors, financial instruments offer different ways to access markets, depending on objectives, time horizon and risk tolerance. Those looking for growth may consider equity instruments, while those looking for income may consider debt instruments such as bonds.

They can also help businesses manage financial risk. For example, a multinational corporation may use currency derivatives to lock in exchange rates, helping to reduce the impact of sudden forex price movements on future costs or profits. However, derivatives can be complex and may introduce additional risks if they are not used carefully.

Trading volume and price movements across financial instruments can also provide one view of activity in national and global economies. They should usually be considered alongside other economic data, rather than in isolation.

How are financial instruments used in CFD trading?

In CFD trading, financial instruments are used to speculate on the price movements of an underlying market without owning the asset itself. For example, you can trade a CFD on a share, index, commodity, cryptocurrency, bonds, or currency pair, depending on the markets offered by your provider.

A CFD is a derivative instrument. Its value is based on the price movement of the underlying asset between the time you open and close the position. If the market moves in your chosen direction, the trade may result in a profit. If it moves against you, the trade may result in a loss.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

Real-world financial instrument example

When you use a brokerage app to buy one share of Apple Inc. (AAPL), you are purchasing a classic equity financial instrument. Apple issued shares to raise capital for its business operations. By holding one share, you hold a legal claim to a small portion of Apple’s earnings and may have the right to vote on certain corporate decisions.

By contrast, if you trade the EUR/USD currency pair using a CFD, you are using a derivative financial instrument. A CFD lets you exchange the difference in the price of the underlying asset between the time you open and close the contract. CFD trading involves leverage and carries a high risk of losing money rapidly.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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