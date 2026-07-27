Carrying cost can affect how businesses manage inventory, price products and assess profitability. It can also apply to the cost of holding certain financial positions over time.

Key takeaways Carrying cost is: The total financial expense a business incurs to store, protect and maintain unsold inventory over a specific period.

Typically includes warehouse rent, security staff, insurance premiums and the cost of items becoming obsolete.

Can also refer to ongoing costs, such as interest fees, linked to holding long-term investment assets or derivative positions.

A high carrying cost can reduce a company's available cash flow, which may lead managers to review stock levels, pricing or sales activity.

What is ‘carrying cost’?

A retail business might think filling a large warehouse with inventory is a good way to meet customer demand. But physical items don't sit in a warehouse for free. Each item may come with storage, insurance, security and maintenance costs. The total expense of holding inventory over time is called carrying cost.

Carrying cost is the ongoing cost of keeping an asset or product in place before it's sold or used. In business, it usually refers to inventory. In finance, it can also refer to the cost of keeping an investment position open over time.

You might wish to track carrying cost because it can affect a company's profit margins. A product might appear profitable if a business buys it for $10 and sells it for $20. But if that item stays in an expensive, temperature-controlled warehouse for two years before it's sold, the accumulated storage and maintenance costs could reduce, or even remove, that $10 margin.

Carrying cost definition

The carrying cost definition is the total running cost of holding inventory, usually expressed as a percentage of the inventory's total value over a one-year period. These expenses usually cover four main areas: capital costs, storage space costs, inventory service costs and inventory risk costs.

Meaning of carrying cost explained

To see what carrying cost means in practice, imagine you are an independent precious metals trader who purchases $100,000 worth of physical silver bars, expecting global prices to rise next year. You cannot leave $100,000 of silver sitting unprotected. To protect the metal, you may need to rent a high-security vault at a commercial bank. You might also need to pay a monthly storage fee, arrange specialist insurance to cover theft risk and pay a transport team to move the metal.

Those monthly vault fees, insurance bills and transport costs are carrying costs. The price of silver would need to rise enough to cover these ongoing expenses before the position could produce a true net profit. If prices do not rise enough, the carrying costs may reduce or outweigh the return.

Carrying cost is the ongoing operational expense required to house, protect and finance an asset or inventory item until it's sold.

How does carrying cost work?

To calculate carrying cost, add the expenses connected to storage and maintenance. Businesses often use the following formula to estimate their annual carrying rate:

Carrying cost = capital costs + storage costs + service costs + risk costs

Capital cost (opportunity cost)

Capital cost refers to the money tied up in inventory. If a company has $1 million held in unsold stock, it cannot use that same cash elsewhere in the business. It may also miss out on interest or returns that the money could have earned if used in another way, such as paying down debt or investing in other assets.

Storage cost

Storage cost covers the physical costs of keeping inventory. This can include warehouse rent, electricity, heating, cooling, equipment and facility maintenance.

Inventory service cost

Inventory service cost includes expenses that support and protect the inventory. These may include insurance policies, security services and the software systems used to monitor stock levels.

Inventory risk cost

Inventory risk cost covers the possibility that stock loses value before it's sold. This may happen if products expire, get damaged, are stolen or become obsolete, such as older smartphones after a new model launches.

Why are carrying costs important?

Carrying cost matters to supply chain logistics managers, equity analysts and corporate finance teams because it can affect pricing, stock management and profitability. A business with high carrying costs may choose to hold less stock, improve forecasting or review how quickly it can move products through its supply chain.

Some companies use carrying cost data when considering 'just-in-time' (JIT) inventory systems. These systems aim to bring in goods closer to when they are needed, which may help reduce storage costs. However, they can also leave businesses more exposed to supply delays, so the right approach depends on the company's operations and risk tolerance.

Analysts may also review carrying costs to understand a company's operational efficiency. If carrying costs rise faster than sales, it may suggest that inventory is building up or that the business is spending more to store and maintain products.

In commodities trading, carrying costs can influence the pricing of futures contracts. The future price of a physical asset may need to reflect the cost of storing, insuring and financing that asset until the delivery date.

Carrying cost and CFD trading

In CFD trading, carrying cost can refer to the cost of holding a leveraged position open beyond the trading day. This is often linked to overnight funding, which may be charged or credited depending on the market, position direction and applicable rate.

Because CFDs are derivatives, traders don’t own the underlying asset. Instead, they trade on price movements using margin. This means carrying costs can affect the overall result of a trade, especially if a position stays open for several days or weeks. A trade may move in the expected direction, but funding costs can still reduce the net return.

Carrying costs are one factor to consider alongside spread, commission, market volatility and risk-management settings. They do not determine whether a trade is suitable, but they can help traders understand the full cost of keeping a CFD position open over time.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed.

Carrying cost example

Imagine a regional furniture retailer that keeps an average inventory value of $500,000 in its primary distribution centre over the course of the year. To estimate how much this inventory costs to hold, the management team totals the annual storage expenses:

Expense Annual cost Warehouse rent and utilities $45,000 Insurance and security guard salaries $15,000 Damaged or obsolete furniture write-offs $15,000 Opportunity cost of tied-up cash at 5% $25,000 Total annual carrying cost $100,000

To find the carrying cost percentage, divide this expense by the total inventory value:

($100,000/$500,000) × 100 = 20%

This means the company spends an extra 20% of an item's value to hold it in storage for a year. If a sofa costs $1,000 to manufacture, it effectively costs the company $1,200 if it sits unsold for 12 months. This does not automatically mean the company should avoid holding stock; it means the business needs to weigh the cost of storage against factors such as customer demand, supply reliability and expected sales.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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