Which Australian CFD trading platform best meets your needs may depend on your experience, preferred markets, trading approach and the features you value. Before opening an account, you can review the provider’s current product disclosure statement (PDS), target market determination (TMD), fees and available markets.

Share CFDs – contracts for difference based on individual company shares – let you take a position on price movements without owning the underlying shares. You don’t receive voting rights or actual dividends, and leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Positions held past the daily rollover may also incur overnight financing charges.

Key takeaways Regulatory authorisation can be a useful first check when reviewing an Australian CFD provider.

Share CFD trading doesn’t give you ownership or voting rights in the underlying company.

Trading costs may include spreads, commissions, overnight financing and currency conversion charges.

A provider’s total market count may cover several asset classes, not only share CFDs.

Demo accounts can help you explore a platform before risking real money.

There isn’t one platform that will be best for every trader.

How this guide assesses share CFD trading platforms

Rather than scoring or ranking providers, this guide focuses on practical questions you can ask when assessing a platform:

Is the provider locally regulated?

Does it offer the Australian and international share CFDs you’re interested in?

What spreads, commissions and overnight charges apply?

Which web, desktop and mobile platforms are available?

Does it offer the charting, research and order tools you need?

What minimum deposits and funding methods are available?

How do withdrawals work?

Are demo accounts, educational resources and support available?

Are the PDS, TMD and fees clearly explained?

Product features, fees and market availability can change. Check the provider’s Australian-facing website and legal documents for the latest information.

How to choose a share CFD trading platform in Australia

When comparing share CFD trading platforms in Australia, you can consider factors such as regulation, costs, available markets, platform features and support.

Check the provider’s regulatory authorisation

You may want to start by checking which legal entity would provide the service and which financial authority regulates it. You can search for the company or legal entity on the relevant regulator’s public register and review the details linked to its licence or registration.

Check the legal entity that provides your account, rather than relying only on the trading name or wider international group. A global provider may operate through different regulated entities in different countries.

Regulated CFD providers serving retail clients must follow the financial services laws and product rules that apply in their jurisdiction. These may include leverage limits, margin close-out requirements and negative balance protection.

These measures provide certain safeguards, but they don’t remove the risks of CFD trading or guarantee that clients will recover their funds if a provider becomes insolvent.

Check the available share CFDs

A large headline market count doesn’t always mean a platform offers a wide range of individual share CFDs. The total may also include forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies and other instruments.

Check whether the platform offers CFDs on the companies and exchanges that interest you. Depending on your approach, this might include:

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) companies.

US-listed shares.

UK and European companies.

companies from Asian markets.

large-cap, mid-cap or sector-specific shares.

Availability can change when companies list, delist, merge or undergo corporate actions. Providers may also restrict new positions in certain markets. Checking each instrument directly on the platform can give you a clearer view of its current availability, costs and trading conditions.

Review the full cost of trading

Trading costs can affect both short-term trades and positions held for longer periods. Rather than looking only at a headline spread, consider the full cost of opening and maintaining a position.

Costs may include:

The spread between the buy and sell price.

Commission when opening and closing a position.

Overnight financing.

Currency conversion charges.

Guaranteed stop-loss premiums, where available.

Inactivity fees.

Deposit or withdrawal charges.

Market data subscriptions.

Some share CFDs may be commission-based, while others may include costs in the spread. Minimum commission levels can also make smaller positions proportionally more expensive. If you plan to hold a position for several days or weeks, overnight financing may form a larger part of the total cost. Review the current rate and calculation method.

Assess the available platforms

Different platforms may suit different levels of experience and trading styles.

Some providers offer only their own proprietary platform. Others may also support third-party platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), TradingView or cTrader.

When reviewing your options, consider:

Web, desktop and mobile access.

How easily you can search for shares.

Whether watchlists synchronise across devices.

Available charts, timeframes and indicators.

Whether you can place or change orders from a chart.

Access to company news and earnings calendars.

Support for custom indicators or automated strategies.

How clearly the platform displays margin, costs and open profit or loss.

If you’re newer to share CFDs, you may prefer a clear interface, straightforward explanations and transparent pricing. More experienced traders may value advanced charts, multiple timeframes, custom indicators or automated tools.

Review order types and risk-management tools

Share CFDs use leverage, which can amplify losses as well as profits. Risk-management tools can help you plan and monitor your exposure, but they can’t remove trading risk.

Common tools include:

Stop-loss orders.

Take-profit orders.

Trailing stops.

Price alerts.

Pending orders.

Margin indicators.

Position size calculators.

Guaranteed stop-losses, where offered.

Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. During fast-moving markets or price gaps, the provider may execute it at the next available price. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

A demo account can be a useful place to practise placing, changing and cancelling orders. It can also help you understand margin requirements and the platform’s margin close-out process.

Consider usability and reliability

A long list of features may not be useful if the platform is difficult to navigate.

Consider how easily you can:

Find a share.

Review its costs.

Place an order.

Monitor an open position.

Check required margin.

Find overnight financing information.

View trading hours and corporate actions.

You may also want to review information about scheduled maintenance, market interruptions and periods of high demand. Online platforms can experience disruption, particularly when prices move quickly.

Review the mobile experience

If you expect to trade or monitor positions away from your computer, assess the mobile app separately from the web or desktop platform.

Check whether the app allows you to:

Open, change and close positions.

Set alerts and notifications.

Review charts.

Access company news.

Deposit or request a withdrawal.

Contact customer support.

Use biometric login or two-factor authentication.

App-store ratings may provide some context, but they change over time and can reflect issues unrelated to share CFD trading. Recent reviews and testing the app yourself may provide more relevant information.

Check deposits and withdrawals

A lower minimum deposit may make an account more accessible, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the platform is suitable for you.

The funds in your account need to cover the required margin while leaving room for market movements, costs and potential losses.

Review which funding methods are available, such as:

Bank transfer.

Debit or credit card.

PayID.

BPAY.

Different minimums, fees and processing times may apply.

It can also help to understand the withdrawal process before depositing. Providers may need to return funds to the original payment method and complete identity, card or source-of-funds checks.

Quoted processing times may not include the time taken by your bank or payment provider to credit the funds.

Assess support and education

Customer support may be important if you have a question about your account, funding or the platform.

Check the provider’s operating hours, contact methods and whether support is available during the times you usually trade.

Contact options may include:

In-platform live chat.

Telephone support.

Email.

WhatsApp.

Help-centre articles.

Educational content can be useful at different stages of the trading journey. Newer traders may look for clear explanations of leverage, margin and order types, while more experienced traders may value detailed platform guides, market analysis or information about advanced tools.

Use a demo account

A demo account lets you explore a platform using virtual funds. It can help you test charts, order types, watchlists and platform navigation without risking real money. However, demo trading doesn’t fully reproduce live market conditions or the experience of risking your own money. Execution, liquidity and pricing may also differ. A demo account is best viewed as a way to learn how the platform works, rather than an indication of likely trading results.

Read the legal and fee documents

Before opening an account, you may want to review the provider’s current:

Product disclosure statement.

Target market determination.

Financial services guide.

Terms and conditions.

Order execution policy.

Margin and leverage information.

Fees and charges.

Privacy policy.

These documents can help explain how the product works, who it is intended for, the main risks, how orders are handled and which fees may apply. Contact the provider if anything is unclear.

Share CFD platform assessment checklist

Area What to check Why it matters Regulation Local regulatory authority, registration number Helps identify the entity providing your account Share markets Australian and international share CFDs Overall market counts may not include the shares you want Costs Spreads, commissions and overnight financing Charges vary by share, exchange and account type Platforms Web, mobile and third-party options Different platforms may suit different trading styles Analysis Charts, indicators, news and alerts These affect how you research and monitor markets Risk management Stop-losses, take-profits and margin information These tools can support risk planning Funding Minimum deposits, payment methods and processing times Requirements vary between providers Withdrawals Verification, payment routes and timescales Understanding the process may help avoid confusion Support Hours, channels and availability Support may matter during account or platform issues Education Guides, courses and demo access Resources can support newer and experienced traders

Capital.com: share CFD platform for Australian traders

Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd (AFSL 513393) provides Australian retail clients with access to 5,500+ CFD markets, including share CFDs, forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Traders can access Capital.com’s proprietary platform, MT4, MT5 and TradingView, subject to current availability for Australian clients.

The account has a $20 AUD minimum deposit, no inactivity fee and access to customer support 24/7.

Capital.com at a glance

Feature Details Legal entity Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd, AFSL 513393 Total CFD markets 5,500+ Inactivity fee No Minimum deposit $20 AUD Platforms Proprietary / MT4 / MT5 / TradingView Mobile app (iOS) 4.7 ★ as of July 2026 Mobile app (Android) 4.6 ★ as of July 2026 Demo account Yes Support hours 24/7 TradingView Yes

TradingView integration supports chart-based analysis, technical indicators, watchlists and price alerts.

The proprietary platform, MT4, MT5 and TradingView provide different ways to analyse and manage positions, subject to regional availability.

Capital.com’s mobile apps were rated 4.7 ★ as of July 2026. Ratings and available features can change.

The $20 AUD minimum deposit sets the initial funding threshold, although the amount required to trade depends on margin, position size and market conditions.

Points to check The 5,500+ market figure covers Capital.com’s full CFD range, not only share CFDs.

Confirm that the specific Australian or international share CFDs you want are available.

Verify current MT5 availability for Australian clients.

Review the current PDS, TMD, spreads, commissions and overnight financing before trading.

Capital.com awards and recognition

Best CFD Broker – BrokerChooser, 2026

Best Trading Account: People’s Choice – Good Money Guide Awards, 2025

Best In Class: Commissions & Fees – ForexBrokers.com, 2025

Best In Class: TradingView Broker – ForexBrokers.com, 2025

Best Overall Trading Platform – Online Money Awards, 2024

Best Casual Forex Trading Platform – Finder Forex Trading Platform Awards, 2024

Awards are based on the criteria used by the organisation presenting them. They don’t mean a platform will be suitable for every trader.

Data sourced from Capital.com as of July 2026.

What is a share CFD?

A share CFD is a derivative that tracks the price of an individual company’s shares. When trading a share CFD, you don’t buy or own the underlying shares. Instead, you enter a contract based on the difference between the opening and closing price.

If the price moves in the direction you anticipated, you may make a profit. If it moves against you, you make a loss.

Australian CFD brokers are required to give retail clients negative balance protection. This means losses can’t take the account balance below zero.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Levíerage can amplify both profits and losses.

Share CFDs vs buying shares

Share CFD trading and direct share ownership work differently.

When buying shares directly, the investor becomes the legal owner. This may include:

Dividend rights.

Voting rights

Entitlements linked to corporate actions.

Share CFD traders don’t receive these rights.

When a share goes ex-dividend, long CFD positions may receive a dividend adjustment and short positions may be charged an equivalent amount. These adjustments reflect the economic effect of the dividend, but they aren’t actual dividend income.

Share CFD positions may also incur overnight financing if held past the platform’s daily rollover.

Australian CFD regulation and retail client protections

In Australia, CFD providers serving retail clients are subject to conditions covering:

Negative balance protection.

Retail leverage limits.

Margin close-out requirements.

Client money requirements.

Product disclosure statements.

Australia doesn’t have a government-backed investor compensation scheme equivalent to the UK’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Client money segregation means client funds should be held separately from the provider’s own money. It doesn’t guarantee recovery if the provider becomes insolvent.

These regulatory requirements provide certain safeguards, but they don’t make CFD trading low risk.

Australia leverage limits

The following maximum leverage limits apply to Australian retail CFD clients:

Share CFDs: 5:1

Major forex pairs: 30:1

Major equity indices: 20:1

Commodities and minor currency pairs: 10:1

Cryptocurrency CFDs: 2:1

A leverage limit of 5:1 means a trader must provide at least 20% of the position’s notional value as margin.

Higher leverage may be available to wholesale or professional clients who meet the relevant eligibility criteria. A different classification may also affect the regulatory protections available.

Conclusion

Choosing a share CFD trading platform in Australia involves weighing several factors rather than looking for one platform that is best in every area.

Your priorities may depend on your:

Experience.

Preferred markets.

Trading frequency.

Research approach.

Platform preferences.

Support needs.

Local regulatory authorisation, available share CFDs, costs, platform tools, funding methods and customer support can all form part of your review.

Some traders may prefer a simple platform with clear educational guidance. Others may value advanced charts, several platform options or specialist order controls.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

In Australia, offering services to retail clients must comply with the Corporations Act and applicable CFD product intervention requirements. This includes leverage limits, negative balance protection for retail clients and requirements relating to client funds.

Australia doesn’t have a government-backed compensation scheme for retail CFD accounts equivalent to the UK’s FSCS. Verify a provider’s ASIC authorisation at moneysmart.gov.au before opening an account.

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