Dividend stocks compared by yield and payout ratio

What are dividend stocks?

Dividend stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that regularly distribute part of their earnings or cash flow to shareholders. These payments can supplement any potential capital gains from rising share prices, although dividends and share price gains are never guaranteed.

Dividends are usually paid quarterly, monthly, semi-annually or annually, depending on the company and region. They’re often used by established companies to return capital to shareholders and can form part of a wider assessment of a stock’s income profile.

You may have heard the term ‘dividend aristocrats’. These are companies in the US 500 that have increased their dividend payouts annually for at least 25 consecutive years and meet specific inclusion criteria. Examples include Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald’s (MCD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), ExxonMobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX).