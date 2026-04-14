Trade Zip Co Limited - Z1Pau CFD

What is Zip Co Limited (Z1Pau)?

Zip Co Limited is an Australian financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services. Founded in 2013, the company provides consumers with flexible payment solutions that allow purchases to be paid over time without incurring interest, subject to terms and conditions. Zip Co operates through a digital platform that connects merchants and customers, facilitating installment payments and credit options. The company serves a diverse range of industries including retail, travel, and healthcare, aiming to enhance consumer purchasing power and merchant sales. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Zip Co has expanded its operations internationally, establishing a presence in markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company’s business model focuses on leveraging technology to offer transparent and responsible credit products, while managing risk through data analytics and credit assessment. Zip Co is part of the growing BNPL sector, which has become a significant component of the evolving financial services landscape.

Zip Co Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Zip Co Limited’s market activity, trading at A$1.827 right now. The price range today is between A$1.792 and A$1.863, with a daily change of +2.2561%.

FAQ: Zip Co Limited (Z1Pau)

What is the current price of Z1Pau stock?

The latest price stands at A$1.827.

Does Z1Pau pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by the company.

Does Z1Pau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Zip Co Limited operates in the UAE through partners and does not have an official office.

What is Z1Pau best known for?

Zip Co Limited is most famous for its buy now, pay later financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with Z1Pau?

Commonly shown alongside Z1Pau: Chocoladef. Lindt & Spruengli AG, First Horizon, Dnb