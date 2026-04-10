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Trade Dnb - DNBo CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 14:08:05
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.9
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
NOK 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.022389 %
(-NOK 4.50)

Trade size with leverage ~ NOK 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ NOK 19,000.00

-0.02239%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
NOK 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.000167 %
(NOK 0.00)

Trade size with leverage ~ NOK 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ NOK 19,000.00

0.00017%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyNOK
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeNorway
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close308.1
Open309.5
1-Year Change29.44%
Day's Range308.2 - 310.5

Trade Dnb - DNBo CFD

What is Dnb (DNBo)?

DNB ASA is a Norwegian financial services group offering a broad range of banking, insurance, and asset management services. Headquartered in Oslo, the company operates primarily in Norway and the Nordic region, serving both individual and corporate clients. DNB provides services including retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, and wealth management. The institution plays a significant role in Norway's financial sector, supporting various industries with financing and advisory services. Its operations encompass lending, deposits, payment services, insurance products, and capital market activities. The group is recognized for its extensive branch network and digital banking platforms, facilitating customer access to financial services. DNB ASA is also involved in sustainable finance initiatives and corporate social responsibility efforts, aligning with environmental and social governance principles. The company’s governance structure includes a board of directors and executive management responsible for strategic decisions and operational oversight. DNB ASA contributes to the stability and development of the Norwegian economy through its comprehensive financial offerings.

Dnb Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trends as Dnb trades at kr309.6. Its price has varied between kr308 and kr311 today, showing a daily change of +0.0324%.

FAQ: Dnb (DNBo)

What is the current price of DNBo stock?

The current price stands at kr309.6.

Does DNBo pay dividends?

Dnb pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DNBo have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dnb has a registered presence in the UAE through an office in DIFC.

What is DNBo best known for?

Dnb is most famous for its banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with DNBo?

Commonly shown alongside DNBo: Nordex, iBio, Inc., iShares Ultra Short Duration Bond Active ETF

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