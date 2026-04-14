Trade Yokogawa Electric Corporation - 6841 CFD

What is Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)?

Yokogawa Electric Corporation is a Japanese multinational company specializing in industrial automation, control, and measurement technologies. It provides products and services that support process industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, power generation, and pharmaceuticals. The company's offerings include control systems, field instruments, analyzers, and software solutions designed to improve operational efficiency and safety. Yokogawa is known for its research and development efforts aimed at advancing automation technologies and digital transformation in industrial settings. The company operates globally, serving a wide range of customers with a focus on precision and reliability.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations as Yokogawa Electric Corporation is currently priced at ¥5607.6. This price has varied between ¥5584.9 and ¥5707.3, with a corresponding daily change of -0.0767%.

FAQ: Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)

What is the current price of 6841 stock?

The latest trading price is ¥5607.6.

Does 6841 pay dividends?

Yokogawa Electric Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6841 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Yokogawa Electric Corporation operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without a direct office.

What is 6841 best known for?

The company is most famous for its industrial automation and control systems.

What assets are typically shown together with 6841?

Commonly shown alongside 6841: YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF, Tokyo Metro Co Ltd, ING Bank Slaski SA