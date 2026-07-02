Trade Worthington Enterprises Inc - WOR

What is Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR)?

Worthington Enterprises Inc is a company engaged in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products and components. Its product offerings include metal fabrication, industrial components, and custom-engineered solutions for various sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and industrial markets. Worthington Enterprises provides manufacturing services including stamping, machining, and assembly, supporting customers with product design and development. The company emphasizes precision manufacturing and quality control to meet industry standards and customer specifications. Its operations involve a combination of in-house production facilities and supply chain management to deliver complex components. Worthington Enterprises serves a broad range of clients requiring specialized manufacturing capabilities. The company is positioned within the industrial manufacturing sector, focusing on engineered products that support diverse industrial applications.

Worthington Enterprises Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading movements, as Wabash National Corp stands at $54.29. The intraday range is between $52.75 and $54.78, with a daily change percentage of +1.6195%.

FAQ: Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR)

What is the current price of WOR stock?

The current price is $54.29.

Does WOR pay dividends?

Worthington Enterprises Inc pays dividends.

Does WOR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Worthington Enterprises Inc does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is WOR best known for?

Worthington Enterprises Inc is most famous for manufacturing industrial valves and flow control products.

What assets are typically shown together with WOR?

Commonly shown alongside WOR: Yieldmax Tsla Option Income Etf, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, MBB SE