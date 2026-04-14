Trade Whitefield Limited - WHFau CFD

What is Whitefield Limited (WHFau)?

Whitefield Limited is an Australian investment company engaged in property investment and management. The company focuses on acquiring and managing commercial real estate assets, including office buildings and industrial properties. Whitefield Limited aims to generate income and capital growth through active asset management and strategic portfolio diversification. The company operates within the Australian property market, responding to trends in commercial real estate demand and tenant requirements. Whitefield Limited emphasizes prudent investment strategies and risk management to maintain portfolio stability. Its activities include property acquisition, leasing, and maintenance, supporting the long-term value of its assets. The company contributes to the real estate sector by providing quality commercial spaces and fostering sustainable property management practices.

Whitefield Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market movements with Whitefield Limited trading at A$4.985. Its price has varied between A$4.954 and A$4.975, showing a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Whitefield Limited (WHFau)

What is the current price of WHFau stock?

Whitefield Limited's stock price is A$4.985.

Does WHFau pay dividends?

Whitefield Limited pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does WHFau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Whitefield Limited operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors only.

What is WHFau best known for?

Whitefield Limited is most famous for its investment in industrial and commercial real estate.

What assets are typically shown together with WHFau?

Commonly shown alongside WHFau: Canadian Solar Inc, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc., Essex Property