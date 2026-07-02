Trade Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. - LTH

What is Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH)?

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of fitness and lifestyle amenities including fitness centers, gyms, and athletic resorts. Its services encompass group exercise classes, personal training, spa treatments, and youth programs, catering to a broad demographic interested in health and wellness. Life Time Group Holdings also provides digital fitness content and wellness coaching through its online platforms. The company emphasizes a holistic approach to health, integrating physical fitness with nutrition and mental well-being. It operates numerous locations featuring extensive facilities such as swimming pools, basketball courts, and running tracks. The organization targets both individual consumers and families, aiming to create community-oriented environments that support active lifestyles. Life Time Group Holdings has developed a reputation for combining fitness offerings with social and recreational activities, positioning itself within the broader health and wellness industry.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session volatility, with Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. priced at $40.8. It has seen price action from $39.87 up to $40.72, resulting in a daily change of +1.4032%.

FAQ: Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH)

What is the current price of LTH stock?

The last trading price is $40.8.

Does LTH pay dividends?

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. does not currently distribute dividends.

Does LTH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is LTH best known for?

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. is most famous for its health and fitness clubs.

What assets are typically shown together with LTH?

Commonly shown alongside LTH: Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited