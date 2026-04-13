Trade Essex Property - ESS CFD

What is Essex Property (ESS)?

Essex Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of residential properties. The company primarily invests in multifamily residential communities located in urban and suburban markets along the West Coast of the United States, including California and Washington. Essex Property Trust's portfolio consists mainly of apartment communities that cater to a diverse demographic, including young professionals and families. The company engages in property development, redevelopment, and value-add initiatives to enhance the quality and appeal of its communities. Essex Property Trust operates with an emphasis on sustainable practices and community engagement, aiming to provide quality housing solutions while maintaining operational efficiency. Its business model includes leasing, property management, and strategic capital allocation to support growth and asset enhancement. The company is recognized for its focus on high-barrier-to-entry markets and its efforts to maintain a balanced portfolio that addresses both current housing demands and long-term investment objectives.

Essex Property Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with Essex Property priced at $248.07. The intraday price range spans from $245.74 to $248.5, with a daily percentage change of -0.7288%.

FAQ: Essex Property (ESS)

What is the current price of ESS stock?

The current price stands at $248.07.

Does ESS pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ESS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Essex Property has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ESS best known for?

The company is most famous for its residential and commercial real estate investment and management.

What assets are typically shown together with ESS?

Commonly shown alongside ESS: Gevo, Inc., Corcept Therapeutics Inc, Sinotruk