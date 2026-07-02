Trade Whirlpool - WHR

What is Whirlpool (WHR)?

Whirlpool Corporation is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The company produces a wide range of products including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and microwaves. Whirlpool operates through various brands that cater to different market segments and geographic regions. Its business model includes design, manufacturing, and distribution of appliances for both consumer and commercial use. The company focuses on innovation, energy efficiency, and smart appliance technology to meet evolving consumer demands. Whirlpool maintains a global presence with manufacturing facilities and sales operations in multiple countries. It also emphasizes sustainability initiatives, including reducing environmental impact through product design and manufacturing processes.

Whirlpool Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, with Whirlpool currently priced at $38.74. The session range spans from $38.03 to $40.68, with a daily change percentage of -2.9624%.

FAQ: Whirlpool (WHR)

What is the current price of WHR stock?

Whirlpool's stock price stands at $38.74.

Does WHR pay dividends?

Whirlpool via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WHR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Whirlpool operates in the UAE mainly through distributors and does not have an official regional office.

What is WHR best known for?

Whirlpool is most famous for its home appliances including washers and refrigerators.

What assets are typically shown together with WHR?

Commonly shown alongside WHR: Revolve Group, Inc., LGI Limited Australia, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF