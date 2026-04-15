Trade LGI Limited Australia - LGI CFD

What is LGI Limited Australia (LGI)?

LGI Limited Australia is a company engaged in the development, construction, and sale of residential housing and land estates. It operates primarily in the Australian real estate market, focusing on master-planned communities and residential developments. The company's activities include land acquisition, subdivision, infrastructure development, and homebuilding. LGI Limited serves homebuyers and investors by providing housing solutions across various market segments. Its operations involve collaboration with local governments, contractors, and suppliers to deliver residential projects. The company functions within the real estate development industry, influenced by market demand, regulatory frameworks, and economic conditions.

LGI Limited Australia Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market trading, with Athens International Airport SA at A$3.834. Its trading range today lies between A$3.586 and A$3.796, showing a daily percentage movement of +1.6639%.

FAQ: LGI Limited Australia (LGI)

What is the current price of LGI stock?

The current price is A$3.834.

Does LGI pay dividends?

The company does not pay dividends.

Does LGI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

LGI Limited Australia does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is LGI best known for?

LGI Limited Australia is most famous for manufacturing lightweight building materials.

What assets are typically shown together with LGI?

Commonly shown alongside LGI: Dicker Data Limited, Yankuang Energy Group Limited, MakeMyTrip Ltd